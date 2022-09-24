SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– With the war still ongoing in Ukraine, one Pierre woman has made the journey to her home country to help. Nataliya Rezek works as an urgent care nurse in Pierre, but she is originally from Ukraine and much of her extended family still lives in the country. Since the Russian invasion earlier this year, she has wanted to help and began collecting donations from people across South Dakota. Now, she is in her home country, personally delivering these items to those who need them.

