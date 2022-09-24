ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind

TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
TOMBALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO ALARM FIRE AT BOAT STORAGE FACILITY IN SPRING

Spring Firefighters have been working an early morning multiple alarm fire at the Spring Stuebner Storage Facility,a boat and RV storage facility at 5826 Spring Steubner Road at Gossling. The fire was dispatched at 1:18 am Saturday and quickly went to two alarms. One firefighter was injured. That firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says

ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
ALVIN, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER SCHOOL BUS COLLIDES WITH AN 18 WHEELER

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a traffic crash involving a Waller ISD school bus and an 18-wheeler earlier this (Monday) morning. The bus was carrying 28 Waller High School students and traveling westbound on FM 1488. It stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the lane that the bus was in, and the two vehicles collided.
WALLER, TX
KHOU

2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
HOUSTON, TX
