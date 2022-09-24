Read full article on original website
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Sugar Land animal shelter employees fired after 38 cats and dogs improperly euthanized, city says
"They knew what they were doing was wrong, and they did it anyway," said a city spokesperson.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
1 killed at motel fire that firefighters say was intentionally set in northwest Harris County
Fire marshals say a sprinkler system saved multiple other lives, containing flames to just one room at a motel that was intentionally set on fire.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses possible impact of an underfunded hospital, health care system
HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and public health officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the possible impact on the health care system, as well as on other county districts, if the county does not make quorum at commissioners court. This livestream has ended. Video will be added shortly...
Man dies after intentionally set fire in hotel room, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a hotel fire, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office. The fire began just after 5 a.m. at a hotel on FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway. Officials said the fire was intentionally...
Life-saving service dog grants Tomball family peace of mind
TOMBALL, Texas — Last year, we introduced you to Heather Moccia and her now 16-year-old daughter, Kayley. Kayley suffers from nighttime seizures that can be deadly. "First thing I do in the morning as a mother is check to make sure my daughter is still breathing," Heather said when we spoke to her last year.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TWO ALARM FIRE AT BOAT STORAGE FACILITY IN SPRING
Spring Firefighters have been working an early morning multiple alarm fire at the Spring Stuebner Storage Facility,a boat and RV storage facility at 5826 Spring Steubner Road at Gossling. The fire was dispatched at 1:18 am Saturday and quickly went to two alarms. One firefighter was injured. That firefighter was treated and released from the hospital.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
Search for missing Alvin ISD teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable K9 airlifted to emergency veterinary hospital due to heat exhaustion following search for alleged suspects
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable K9 was airlifted to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion following an active search for two alleged burglary suspects at a north Harris County subdivision. According to Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, deputies established a perimeter...
Houston Chronicle
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
Alvin volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty, fire department says
ALVIN, Texas — A firefighter with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department died in the line of duty after responding to a structure fire on Friday, the department said. AVFD said Captain Charles D. Krampota worked with Alvin ISD for more than 30 years and was a member of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department for more than 20 years.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wants a new county jail
AUSTIN, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it’s time to take a serious look at investing in corrections infrastructure in one of the nation’s largest counties, including a new jail in one of the most rapidly growing areas in Texas. Law enforcement experts say the...
kwhi.com
WALLER SCHOOL BUS COLLIDES WITH AN 18 WHEELER
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a traffic crash involving a Waller ISD school bus and an 18-wheeler earlier this (Monday) morning. The bus was carrying 28 Waller High School students and traveling westbound on FM 1488. It stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the lane that the bus was in, and the two vehicles collided.
Click2Houston.com
1 person airlifted after major crash at FM 2920 near Kermier Road; all mainlanes shut down, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was airlifted to an area hospital after a major crash on FM 2920 and Kermier Road Monday morning. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies are currently investigating the crash. All mainlanes of FM 2920 are currently shut down, Gonzalez said. Drivers...
2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
HPD: Deadly altercation under investigation in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on the southeast side. The shooting happened late Monday night on Rockhill Street near Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. When police arrived, they discovered one person dead. Investigators said the incident started as...
Man shot by deputies after wife tells them he shot her, Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office says
After the domestic shooting, deputies responded and confronted the armed husband, who was then shot, the sheriff's office said.
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
