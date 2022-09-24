ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers

The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
Click2Houston.com

World War II soldier to be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery Friday

HOUSTON – An American hero killed in World War II will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery Friday afternoon. The service for First Lieutenant Ottaway Corwall began Friday morning at Klein Funeral Home and will conclude with a full military honors farewell, including a flyover at Houston National Cemetery.
Click2Houston.com

‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
KHOU

Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
cw39.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
fox26houston.com

How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad

Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
