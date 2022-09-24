Read full article on original website
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
KHOU
Houston firefighter becomes candidate for leadless pacemaker after heart nearly stops
Jason Belin was in training with other first responders when his heart rate dropped. He was only 46 years old and had no history of heart problems.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Largest murder trial in US history one reason behind clemency efforts for convicted Camp Logan soldiers
The trial of 64 Camp Logan soldiers remains the largest murder trial in U.S. history and this trial in combination with subsequent Courts Martials is one of the reasons behind efforts for clemency. “All 118 soldiers in these three back-to-back Capitol Murder trials were represented by one defense representative who was not a lawyer, said South Texas College of Law Professor Dru Brenner-Beck. “That was legal in 1917 but it certainly was not intended to be implemented in these types of trials.”
Click2Houston.com
World War II soldier to be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery Friday
HOUSTON – An American hero killed in World War II will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery Friday afternoon. The service for First Lieutenant Ottaway Corwall began Friday morning at Klein Funeral Home and will conclude with a full military honors farewell, including a flyover at Houston National Cemetery.
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
'Really tough time' | Husband of missing Alvin woman says children are struggling with news
ALVIN, Texas — "She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned." That's what the husband of a missing Alvin woman said happened the last time he spoke to his wife. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, has...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
'Future of pacemakers' | Houston firefighter says next-generation pacemaker allowed him to get back to work
HOUSTON, Texas — World Heart Day is just a few days away, and in honor of that, one Houston firefighter is sharing his story of how his own fellow first responders came to his rescue when his heart nearly stopped. Being a firefighter is not an easy job. But...
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
Click2Houston.com
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
Man accused of killing brother during fight about moving car in the Heights, HPD says
"It kind of escalated this morning over nonsense, I would call it." Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence toward each other.
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
Search for missing Alvin ISD teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
KHOU
Get back to a pain-free lifestyle with the help of AK Pain & Spine Center
HOUSTON — If you're someone that has been dealing with sciatica or a pain after surgery, the AK Pain and Spine Center can help. They offer sophisticated targeted therapies to identify the source of the problem and prevent you from needing a major surgery. The AK Pain & Spine...
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
Houston announces change to controversial gun buyback program
Officials are revising the terms of the city's next gun buying event after a man sold dozens of homemade, 3D-printed 'ghost guns' at its last buyback.
fox26houston.com
How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad
Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
Houston will host another gun buyback event next month with some changes
HOUSTON — The City of Houston will soon host another gun buyback event next month with a few tweaks this time, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. It's part of the city's initiative to stop gun violence by getting as many weapons off the streets as possible. "The guns turned in...
KHOU
