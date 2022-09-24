ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Marissa Albertson
3d ago

With amazon packages, if I’m at home I will literally sit outside and meet them at the end of my driveway. It’s like a small hill. But even before that, I like to tell them thank you (even as an introvert, stupid excuse to not say thank you) and have even had a really fun quick chat with a few drivers.

Jill Walker
3d ago

i deliver mail, it is insane, there are some people, that will walk to their box, see me 2 boxes down, open the box totally ignore the fact that I'm 2 boxes down, then run to their house or hide behind something, or they walk outside and hide behind a tree, as if i can't see them, lol. then wait till I drive off then get their mail. Its an insane world.

Lana Miller
3d ago

If I came out for the package my 2 dogs would be trying to get out to help! My delivery folks see them yelling hi out the window so I'm sure they know the score. 🤭

PopCrush

Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have Off, According To Security Experts

Without a reliable Wifi connection, your iPhone’s functionality plummets. But it’s equally important to know which Wifi settings you should have disabled at times so that your phone is as secure as possible. Tech experts recommend specific ways you can ensure your phone’s data is as safe as possible — and many times they start with turning off specific Wifi settings. This is the Wifi setting you should always have turned off.
CELL PHONES
