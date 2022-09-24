Read full article on original website
Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
Video documents suspected road-rage shooting that wounded now-former Chicago Police officer in Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 on Monday evening obtained surveillance video showing the moment an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot during what has been described as a road rage incident.Meanwhile, a Chicago Police spokesman confirmed Monday night that the officer is no longer a member of the Chicago Police Department.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday last week near the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.The video shows a black sport-utility vehicle being driven by the 27-year-old officer pull up behind at bigger SUV. Seconds later, the driver in the bigger SUV drives in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop is 'no longer a member of the department' days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park "is no longer a member of the department," a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, "was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
Man shot at Chicago police station infiltrated SWAT training
CHICAGO (AP) – A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the […]
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side
CHCIAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened Sept. 3 on the 1700 block of West 47th Street and another happened at the same location on Sept. 21. […]
2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen
POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
Chicago Journal
Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew
CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
Chicago police release photo of suspect who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday. At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.
Man struck in back after hearing gunshots outside residence in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot while inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 7:27 a.m. in the 4400 block of West West End Avenue. Police said a 33-year-old man was inside the residence when he heard shots from outside...
Two men killed in double homicide in North Lawndale
NORTH LAWNDALE, Chicago - Two men are dead this morning after they were both found shot in the head in the North Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said. Around 4:00 a.m. this morning, police were called to the 1300 block of S. Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the city's west side. Once there, police say they found two men with gunshot wounds to their head.
Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded
CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Chicago man used Snapchat to lure victim to alley where he killed him, prosecutors say
A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Chicago police and U.S. marshals arrested Wilson on Saturday in McLean County.
Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park
CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
Three people jump out of car and open fire in Chicago's Humboldt Park, leaving two wounded
CHICAGO - Three people jumped out of a car in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday and opened fire, wounding two people before taking off. Chicago police said the shooting happened on North Homan near Ohio Street around 10:50 a.m. The three shooters jumped out of a dark-color SUV and...
Passenger's video captures man getting violently robbed on CTA Red Line train
Chicago police are looking for the two people who attacked a man on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. One of the passengers on the ‘L’ train videoed the attack and posted it on social media.
Chicago man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind (CBS) – One man is dead and three other people are wounded in a mass shooting in Hammond Sunday morning. Around 1:40 a.m., Hammond police responded to a call of shots fired at Serenity Hall, located in the 6200 block of Kennedy Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
Armed man in Florida claims 'I'm from Chicago, bro' — then leaves store when this happens
Escambia County, Fla. - A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse...
