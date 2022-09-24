ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman, 37, hit and robbed on West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was struck and robbed early Monday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 37-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 2 a.m. when someone grabbed the cellphone from her hand and hit her on the head in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video documents suspected road-rage shooting that wounded now-former Chicago Police officer in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 on Monday evening obtained surveillance video showing the moment an off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot during what has been described as a road rage incident.Meanwhile, a Chicago Police spokesman confirmed Monday night that the officer is no longer a member of the Chicago Police Department.The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday last week near the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.The video shows a black sport-utility vehicle being driven by the 27-year-old officer pull up behind at bigger SUV. Seconds later, the driver in the bigger SUV drives in...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police search for men robbing food trucks on South Side

CHCIAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after a string of food truck robberies on the South Side. There have been three armed robberies this month and one back in June. One robbery happened Sept. 3 on the 1700 block of West 47th Street and another happened at the same location on Sept. 21. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

2 shot dead at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen

POSEN, Ill. - Two people were shot to death early Sunday at Hero’s Sports Bar in Posen, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the bar about 4:30 a.m. at 14346 S. Western Ave, Posen police said in a Facebook post.
POSEN, IL
Chicago Journal

Woman in Austin hit in the head and robbed by someone she knew

CHICAGO - A woman in the Austin neighborhood was reportedly hit in the head, robbed of personal belongings, and hospitalized early this morning and, according to police, she knew the attacker. It's been a day of bizarre crime stories here in Chicago but this incident happened shortly after 2:00 a.m....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy suffers graze wound to the head on South Side

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy suffered a graze wound in South Deering Monday night. At about 8:25 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on the street in the 10500 block of South Yates when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender fired shots at the victim, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photo of suspect who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos of the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday. At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Two men killed in double homicide in North Lawndale

NORTH LAWNDALE, Chicago - Two men are dead this morning after they were both found shot in the head in the North Lawndale neighborhood, authorities said. Around 4:00 a.m. this morning, police were called to the 1300 block of S. Harding Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the city's west side. Once there, police say they found two men with gunshot wounds to their head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 38 others wounded

CHICAGO - Seven people were killed and two teens were among at least 38 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 67, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 67-year-old woman who has been reported missing for days from her Austin home. Beverly Johnson was last seen Saturday evening at her home in the 5500 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Teen Missing: Jaliyah Luckett, 15, last seen in Garfield Park

CBS Chicago reports Police in Chicago are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adolescent girl last seen in the Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday. Jaliyah Luckett, 15, was last seen on September 19 in the 3800 block of West Maypole. She stands 5 feet 6 inches...
CHICAGO, IL

