Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
USA's Frances Tiafoe Seals Team World's 1st Win over Team Europe in 2022 Laver Cup
Team World has clinched the 2022 Laver Cup with a 13-8 win over Team Europe thanks to a singles win by Frances Tiafoe on Sunday. Tiafoe outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 win, leading to an exuberant celebration from his teammates:. The team competition features six of...
Bleacher Report
UFC Legend Cris Cyborg Beats Simone Silva via Unanimous Decision in Boxing Debut
In her professional boxing debut, MMA legend Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision at Athletico Paranaense Arena in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil, on Sunday night. The eight-round match was the co-main event of Fight Music Show 2, and the promotion's middleweight championship was on the line. Cyborg...
UFC・
What we know: How a cheating scandal has rocked the world of chess
The world's No. 1 chess player, Magnus Carlsen, has accused a 19-year-old opponent of cheating and refused to face him in top tournaments.
Bleacher Report
USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2022 Friendly
The United States men's national team needs a positive performance in Tuesday's friendly against Saudi Arabia. The match in Murcia, Spain is the second of two games for the Americans in the September international window. But they fell flat in a 2-0 loss to Japan on Friday. Only goalkeeper Matt...
FIFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Set for Exhibition Fight in Dubai on Nov. 13
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to return to the ring for another exhibition match. The Global Titans promotion announced on Monday that Mayweather will take on YouTube star Deji on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Deji posted an eight-minute video announcing the bout on his YouTube channel, which has 10.7 million subscribers.
Comments / 0