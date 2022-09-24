Scientist aims to bring mental health advocacy, transparency, and passion for education to Moorhead School Board

Read full article on original website
I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
Fargo School Board to discuss added positions, budget, teacher retention bonuses at next meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Tuesday's Fargo School Board meeting is set to be a big meeting when it comes to the financials involving the school district. Along with an attempt to finalize the budget for the upcoming school year, board members are set to vote on a proposal to bring on two new behavioral health workers to the district.
Moorhead School Board Candidate David Marquart: "I'm ready for the challenge"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead School Board Candidate is looking to earn your vote for the upcoming General Election this November. David Marquart is a candidate running to become a member of Moorhead's School Board. He joined WDAY Midday to speak on his previous attempt to join the board, acquiring and maintaining staffing levels within the district, and supporting the staff once they decide to stay.
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
Jail Chaplains inviting all to attend desert social and auction
(Fargo, ND) -- A desert social and auction will begin on Tuesday night for a local service that brings support services to jail inmates. Gerri Leach is the Executive Director of Jail Chaplains. She joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about their services, what will be at the auction, and sharing two stories of two people who found themselves being incarcerated and finding a community within.
The “Sleeping City” is Waking Up
The town of Horace has flourished over the past decade, and there are no signs of slowing down. The town mayor Korey Peterson gives us insight on what to expect in the future during an interview with Nadir Mohammad. The mayor and city council have been working tirelessly recruiting businesses and overseeing new developments. Close to 300 new homes were built this year, and he is confident that around the same will be constructed next year. Demand for businesses continues to grow with all the new people coming into the city. Recently, we have gained The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, The Grove Coffee and Wine, Tundra Nutrition, Readitech, and many more.
Fargo candidate for state representative wants to end using property taxes to fund public schools
(Fargo ND) -- A republican candidate for state representative in District 11 says property taxes should not be used to fund education. "So I believe that to follow our constitutional mandate, which is the contract between the people of the state and the state government, we need to use that state funding to fund schools instead of property taxes," said Carter Eisinger.
Red Cross providing temporary shelter to 4 people after fire at Fargo apartment complex
(Fargo, ND) -- Four people had to turn to the Red Cross for a place to stay after a fire Sunday night at an apartment complex in south Fargo. "So what we'll do for folks in need is we will obviously give them cots and blankets. We will make sure all of their needs are taken care of," said Ken Mehrer, Executive Director for the Eastern Dakotas and Northwest Minnesota Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Mobile Food Pantries Return Locally, Volunteers Needed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry will be making its return to Jamestown and Valley City on Monday, Oct. 10. The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need. “Items are distributed...
Over 450 people participate in F-M 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
(West Fargo, ND) -- Hundreds gathered outside "The Lights" in West Fargo to show their support for those experiencing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Emily Bultema is an organizer for Walk to End Alzheimer's, an organization that gathers funds to work for breakthroughs and research to tackle dementia. The walk was scheduled for 10 a.m, with 470 total participants and 89 teams walking together, and raised a total of $121,232.
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
West Fargo releases mobile phone app to iphone and Google Play app stores
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo is releasing a mobile phone app that can be used to access and learn about multiple city processes, announcements, and more. The app is being announced on their social media pages, and shared a list of purposes and uses for the app. The post says the app can be used to contact city departments, hear alerts and notifications, use the "Snow Plow Tracker", and more.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
Land of 10,000+ Lakes & This County Has More Than Any Other
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square. ”I’ve...
NDSU’s Crosa Has Been Named the MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week
NDSU (3-1) is set to host Youngstown State (2-1) on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. for homecoming.
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
