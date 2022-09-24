ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Seven

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thehowleronline.org

History on Turf: Girls golf shatters decade long record

After one last powerful swing, players on Northwood’s girls golf team gather nervously under the sweltering sun. When the tallied scores are announced, the players can relish not only in their victory, but also a new milestone: They had just broken the school’s 11-year-long standing record score. The...
IRVINE, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center

Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
FULLERTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fullerton, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Fullerton, CA
Football
Local
California College Sports
Fullerton, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Santa Ynez, CA
CBS LA

Damien High football coach placed on leave after he allegedly pulled helmet off player

A Bishop Amat High School football player is alleging that he was assaulted by two Damien High School football coaches following Friday night's game in La Verne. The name of the two coaches from Damien High, which is based in La Verne and was hosting the Lancers in a nonleague game, have not been released at this moment. The Bishop Amat football player who filed the incident report to the La Verne Police Department is senior running back Aiden Ramos, according to San Gabriel Valley Tribune high school sports reporter Fred J. Robledo. La Verne PD announced that it is investigating the allegations...
LA VERNE, CA
cyphype.com

El Modena’s Loss is Cypress’ Gain

This 2022-2023 school year, Emily White joined the Centurion family as a first year French teacher. Before this, she was a student teacher at El Modena in Orange, for six months. She said, “ I wanted to become a teacher to give my students the opportunities that I had, like living abroad and using my French abilities.”
ORANGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerton College#Cerritos College#American Football#College Football#Hancock College#Bulldogs#Hornets#College Of The Canyons
CBS News

Garey High School in Pomona temporarily put on precautionary lockdown

Pomona police say Garey High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown, but no reason for the move has been announced. The school went on lockdown around 12:05 p.m. Monday. Police say it is not an active shooter situation, and all students and staff are safe. Around 1:16 p.m. it...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02

Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Stater Bros. to open a new store

Stater Bros. Markets will open the doors to its newest store on Sept. 28, at 7200 Arlington Ave., in Riverside, Calif. The 49,480 square-foot store is located at the southeast corner of Arlington Ave. and Van Buren Blvd. in a former Kmart building. The new location replaces an original Stater Bros. location that opened in 1978, which is located two miles west of the new store at 10370 Arlington Ave., also in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
LATACO

L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend

On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system

Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
CBS LA

Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy