(The Center Square) – Just over 8% of Alaska's residents are eligible for student loan relief under a plan presented by President Joe Biden. Biden announced last month that students would be forgiven $10,000 of their student loans. Pell Grant recipients could erase $20,000 of their student debt. Data from the White House shows that 60,500 Alaska students would be eligible, which is about 8.2% of the state's 733,391 residents. Additionally, 37,300 people were also Pell Grant recipients and would be eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness.

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO