KPVI Newschannel 6
New England governors push for home heating assistance
(The Center Square) – New England governors are pressing the federal government for a supplement aid package supporting home heating assistance to residents this winter. Led by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, the governors penned a letter to congressional leaders expressing their desire to see approval of President Joe Biden’s request for the emergency supplemental funding package that would assist residents with home heating assistance.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine's life science sector outpaces nation in job growth
(The Center Square) – Maine’s budding life sciences sector has outpaced the U.S. and Northeast region in job growth over the past several years, according to a new industry report. The report by the Bioscience Association of Maine said the $2.2 billion sector employed at least 9,540 people...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crime rates dropped in Connecticut in 2021
(The Center Square) – A new report on crime in Connecticut shows that violent and property crimes are down in the state. Connecticut’s annual crime statistic report for 2021 was released Monday. The report compiles data from law enforcement agencies in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AVUSD plans to equip schools with Naloxone to combat potential fentanyl ODs
APPLE VALLEY -- School districts have been stepping forward to bring awareness to some real forms of danger with the fentanyl crisis in California. Two weeks ago news reports showed a 15 year old who died of an overdose on the Bernstein Campus in Los Angeles Unified School District. The reports indicate the overdose was likely due to a pill laced with fentanyl.
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Missouri
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Missouri using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage
The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy. Sen. Adam...
KPVI Newschannel 6
These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Michigan
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Michigan using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois groups debate more gun laws as answer to gun violence
(The Center Square) – The debate around gun laws in Illinois continues. During a recent Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force hearing on addressing gun violence, Christian Heyne with The Brady Campaign praised the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law. “The license to purchase, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio economists split on progressiveness of EV fees
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists disagree over moves by the state and the country as a whole toward electric vehicles and whether government investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is cost-effective. Nearly half of the 19 economists at Ohio colleges and universities surveyed by Scioto Analysis...
KPVI Newschannel 6
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio new business startups break downward trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio new business startups broke a downward trend in August, but not enough to return to levels from a year ago. The state registered 15,815 new business filings in August, slightly higher than July, which represented a six-month low and four consecutive month of declines, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts backs voter ID measure as proactive step
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that Nebraskans should be required to show photographic identification before voting, even though he acknowledged there have been few cases of voter fraud in the state. “The time to try to correct your system is not after you discover there’s fraud,” he said. “You want...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More than 8% of Alaska residents eligible for student loan relief
(The Center Square) – Just over 8% of Alaska's residents are eligible for student loan relief under a plan presented by President Joe Biden. Biden announced last month that students would be forgiven $10,000 of their student loans. Pell Grant recipients could erase $20,000 of their student debt. Data from the White House shows that 60,500 Alaska students would be eligible, which is about 8.2% of the state's 733,391 residents. Additionally, 37,300 people were also Pell Grant recipients and would be eligible for $20,000 in forgiveness.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia fire departments receive $3.5M in federal grants
(The Center Square) — The federal government awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to Georgia fire departments in September. The money is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The money goes to fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
These 10 Texas donors gave over $36.8 million
In Texas politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $597.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $36.8 million, or 6 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Texas state-level candidates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU ranks 10th nationally for renewable energy in time for Clean Energy Week
Gov. Mike Parson, in accordance with National Clean Energy Week, declared the week of Sept. 26 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to use the week to spread awareness about the benefits of the state’s usage of renewable energy and its job creations, said Craig Redmon, Director of the Division of Energy for the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
U of I memo on abortion laws draws national attention, 1st Amendment concerns
The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion. The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
