ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
Dianna Carney

Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
HOPKINTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Dedham, MA
City
Lynnfield, MA
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Dedham, MA
Business
nbcboston.com

Barnes & Noble Opening Stores in Boston Area

Barnes & Noble is reportedly opening two new locations in the Boston area. According to the Boston Business Journal, the new stores will be taking over former Amazon Books locations. One store is at legacy place in Dedham, Massachusetts, and the other is at the Market Street Mall in Lynnfield,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Books#Prudential Center#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Barnes Noble#Legacy Place
Boston Globe

10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
WCVB

From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul

NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
whdh.com

A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life

BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy