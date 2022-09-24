Read full article on original website
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
WCVB
Rubato takes a contemporary spin on Hong Kong and Cantonese comfort food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rubato is a modern Hong Kong cafe in Quincy, Massachusetts. While modern offerings like the Fried Chicken Bolo Bao may take center stage, you can still find Chinese classics, including a Chinese doughnut and congee.
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
nbcboston.com
Barnes & Noble Opening Stores in Boston Area
Barnes & Noble is reportedly opening two new locations in the Boston area. According to the Boston Business Journal, the new stores will be taking over former Amazon Books locations. One store is at legacy place in Dedham, Massachusetts, and the other is at the Market Street Mall in Lynnfield,...
‘Dude loves malls’: Actor Steve Carrell spotted shopping in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hollywood icon and Concord native Steve Carrell was spotted at a Boston area shopping mall over the weekend. Hospitality and lifestyle publicist Nicole Maffeo Russo snapped photos of “The Office” star at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Newton on Saturday. “Steve Carell is shopping...
WCVB
Food blogger 'Boston Food Bae' shares her favorite Asian-inspired dining spots
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Food Bae — also known as food blogger Jennifer Long — says: “Life is too short to eat basic food.” She has been combating “basic” with her extraordinary photos of Boston’s best eats. Futago Udon is one of...
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
WCVB
From banh mi to pho, Boston's Vietnamese food scene feeds the soul
NEEDHAM, Mass. — WhilePho Hoa is cooking up traditional Vietnamese dishes up front… out back, the owners' Reign Drink Lab is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with Vietnamese Coffee. Ba Le in Dorchester has served locals and VIPs alike. It's best known for its lightning-fast...
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
whdh.com
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
whdh.com
A yogurt company wants to pay you $50,000 to live a simple Icelandic life
BOSTON (WHDH) - Siggi’s Icelandic yogurt is looking to hire for its newest role: Chief Simplicity Offi-skyr. The company, which makes the traditional Icelandic yogurt called skyr, is looking for a freelancer to spend time in Iceland documenting the simple life during the county’s new cultural shift towards flexibility and freedom, highlighted by their new 4-day work week.
