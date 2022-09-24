Read full article on original website
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach September 30 through October 02
Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and fans can expect another thrilling event with world-class aviation, stunning aerobatics, engaging exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and so much more. This year’s airshow will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds which are commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
Ramen King Keisuke Debuts in Monterey Park; SoCal Expansion Planned
The company is planning at least 13 new sites in Southern California
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Discover the Hidden Charms of This 100-Year-Old Diner in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is a small and quiet suburb in the San Gabriel Valley with a handful of nature sights and long-running local businesses. In the northwest corner of town, just past the mouth of the Mount Wilson Trail, visitors can discover the confluence by visiting Mary’s Market, a 100-year-old cottage-sized diner tucked away in the wooded part of town that locals call the Canyon.
Santana: Driving With Disney
Has the American Dream morphed into a pyramid scheme?. One that lures immigrants and low wage workers into a tough economic order with the promise of a way up but instead delivers a long, hard trek of treading water over basic bills, often on the verge of homelessness?. All while...
For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again
You can swing something nice on the sand, or close enough to track it into your home, for less money than the median single-family house price in Long Beach, which is now a bit over $800,000. The post For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall
The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
Tuba Ghannadi was respected Realtor
The life of Tuba Ghannadi will be celebrated on Monday, September 19 at 4 p.n., at the South Coast Botanical Gardens. The prominent Re/Max Palos Verdes Realtor died August 20 after the Tesla Model 3 she was driving crashed at a high speed into a power pole on Sunnyridge Road, in Rolling Hills Estates. The August 30 accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana is home to some of the best restaurants in Orange County. With so many great places to eat, it can be hard to decide where to go. To help you narrow down your choices, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Santa Ana. From Mexican food to sushi, there’s something for everyone on this list.
In Plain Sight: The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park
The Urban Forest in Huntington Beach Central Park West. The 2.5-acre park featuring California native plants is located on the southwest corner of Huntington Beach Central Park. Explorer Credit. Jorge Mendoza @cal.euphoria. Behind the Shot. “While on one of my regular runs, I noticed that the white picket fence along...
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena
There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system
Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
Best Burger In Pasadena
The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
