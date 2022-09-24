ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Colleen Rangel
All she’s doing is trying to make Whitmer look bad when all she’s doing is making herself look bad, unprofessional, she needs to act her age not like she’s 16. Dixon acts just like Trump, unprofessional! Whitmer is the professional one!

heyyou
I want Dixon to talk about Whitmer’s gross negligence of unemployment claims.“Since July 2021, the UIA has waived over $4.35 billion in overpayment debt related to federal pandemic jobless benefits programs on more than 407,300 claims.”

jst
What happened to the GOP, she is the worst candidate I’ve ever seen for GOP. I have voted Republican for over 40 years and I don’t think I can vote for her.

The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
