All she’s doing is trying to make Whitmer look bad when all she’s doing is making herself look bad, unprofessional, she needs to act her age not like she’s 16. Dixon acts just like Trump, unprofessional! Whitmer is the professional one!
I want Dixon to talk about Whitmer’s gross negligence of unemployment claims.“Since July 2021, the UIA has waived over $4.35 billion in overpayment debt related to federal pandemic jobless benefits programs on more than 407,300 claims.”
What happened to the GOP, she is the worst candidate I’ve ever seen for GOP. I have voted Republican for over 40 years and I don’t think I can vote for her.
Related
New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Ron DeSantis: I Wasn’t Actually Responsible for Creating That Migrant ‘Stunt’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
RELATED PEOPLE
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Video appears to show Donald Trump supporters being told to stop making one-finger QAnon salute at rally
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported
The Fake Pamphlet Given to Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Is Very Funny and Also Possibly Criminal Evidence
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Attorney's Eye-Popping Claim On Live TV Sounds Like A Confession
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 105