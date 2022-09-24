Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban
The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
Judge allows Arizona's near total abortion ban to take effect
(The Center Square) – A county judge has allowed Arizona to enforce a pre-statehood ban on nearly all abortions. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled Friday that a 1901 ban on abortion, with the only one exception to save the life of the mother, was valid. Attorney...
Man accused of killing 3 at Planned Parenthood clinic can be forcibly medicated to make him competent to stand trial, judge says
A mentally ill man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 because it offered abortion services can be forcibly medicated to try to make him competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. The prosecution of Robert Dear, 64, has stalled because he...
Arizona Legislature won't defend law banning filming of police
Leer en español No one showed in U.S. District court to defend the new law that would bar people from filming police at close range. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi suspended the law taking effect when he ordered an injunction on Sept. 9. ...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion without constitutional protections for care.As of 24 September, at least 13 states – Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia – have effectively outlawed abortion in nearly all instances.Temporary restraining orders have blocked such laws in North...
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona tells her story
A young mother talks to CNN about her decision to get an abortion and her anger at politicians getting involved. Days later, almost all abortions in Arizona were banned.
VA Secretary: We Decide, Not State AGs, If Vets Can Access Abortion In States With Bans
Alabama's GOP attorney general may be vowing to prosecute VA doctors, but the feds have the final say in providing reproductive care, said Denis McDonough.
SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women
The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect as the state's attorney general promptly promised to appeal the decision. Bloomington-based Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon said in her ruling on the law, which...
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban during Planned Parenthood challenge
Sept 22 (Reuters) - An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state from enforcing its new law banning most abortions while Planned Parenthood and other healthcare providers challenge it in court.
Arizona abortion ruling will set women back 'more than a century' - White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Friday’s ruling allowing Arizona to enforce a ban on nearly all abortions, if allowed to stand, will result in “catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable” consequences for women, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Saturday.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
Indiana appeals judge's order blocking state's abortion ban
The state of Indiana has appealed a judge’s order that blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state's high court to take up the case.The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court of Appeals said the court “should stay the trial court’s preliminary injunction pending appeal, and at the very least, should issue a temporary stay while this motion is briefed.”The appeal comes as Indiana abortion clinics were preparing to see patients again on Friday.The appeal was filed by Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher and the state attorney...
Hear how a mother made the choice for abortion
In a clinic in Tucson, Arizona, a young woman tells CNN’s Kyung Lah why she came for an abortion and about her anger at politicians getting involved.
MilitaryTimes
Legal, security fears loom as VA begins performing abortions
With legal issues seemingly covered for now, Veterans Affairs leaders are shifting focus to physical security concerns for staffers involved with providing abortion services at department medical centers, to ensure don’t become a target for protests or violence. During a Defense Writers Group discussion on Monday, VA Secretary Denis...
Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week
The Idaho Supreme Court rescheduled Thursday’s hearing in the Planned Parenthood case against the state’s abortion laws to the following week on Oct. 6 because a member of the court is ill, according to a news release. The hearing will determine which of Idaho’s abortion laws, if any, might be struck down by the Idaho […] The post Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
