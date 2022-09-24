ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Axios

White House rips Arizona court's "backwards" decision on abortion ban

The White House on Saturday ripped an Arizona court decision reinstating a near-total ban on abortion that dates to 1864. Driving the news: "The potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. A Pima County judge ruled Friday...
The Independent

GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban

Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion without constitutional protections for care.As of 24 September, at least 13 states – Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia – have effectively outlawed abortion in nearly all instances.Temporary restraining orders have blocked such laws in North...
Axios Phoenix

SCOTUS abortion ruling drives voter registration for Arizona women

The overturning of Roe v. Wade sparked a wave of women in the U.S. registering to vote, and there are indicators that the trend has extended to Arizona. Why it matters: Democrats are hoping that the reversal of Roe will drive women to the polls to vote for candidates who support abortion rights and boost their chances in a year that otherwise should favor Republicans.
UPI News

County judge pauses Indiana's restrictive abortion law

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new restrictive abortion law, temporarily preventing it from going into effect as the state's attorney general promptly promised to appeal the decision. Bloomington-based Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon said in her ruling on the law, which...
The Independent

Indiana appeals judge's order blocking state's abortion ban

The state of Indiana has appealed a judge’s order that blocked the state’s abortion ban from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state's high court to take up the case.The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court of Appeals said the court “should stay the trial court’s preliminary injunction pending appeal, and at the very least, should issue a temporary stay while this motion is briefed.”The appeal comes as Indiana abortion clinics were preparing to see patients again on Friday.The appeal was filed by Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher and the state attorney...
MilitaryTimes

Legal, security fears loom as VA begins performing abortions

With legal issues seemingly covered for now, Veterans Affairs leaders are shifting focus to physical security concerns for staffers involved with providing abortion services at department medical centers, to ensure don’t become a target for protests or violence. During a Defense Writers Group discussion on Monday, VA Secretary Denis...
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week

The Idaho Supreme Court rescheduled Thursday’s hearing in the Planned Parenthood case against the state’s abortion laws to the following week on Oct. 6 because a member of the court is ill, according to a news release. The hearing will determine which of Idaho’s abortion laws, if any, might be struck down by the Idaho […] The post Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
