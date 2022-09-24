Read full article on original website
westcentralsbest.com
Houma Woman Arrested for Throwing Baby Off Bridge
Houma, La. - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested. According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.
WDSU
Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle while sitting in her car on Saturday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle in a parking lot in Houma on Saturday evening. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the 7400 block of West Main Street around 6:22 p.m.
Thibodaux mom charged after throwing toddler son off a bridge
THIBODAUX, La. — A Thibodaux mother is in jail tonight, booked with attempted first degree murder of her son. This is after police say she threw the toddler off of a bridge into the water. It was just in July when we were at the water's edge reporting on...
houmatimes.com
Woman shot in the ankle while in her car in downtown Houma area
On September 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:22 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 7400 Block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but learned that a victim had arrived at a local medical facility with gunshot injury to the ankle. Upon arrival at medical facility, officers contacted the 31 year old female victim and she advised that she was seated in her vehicle when gunshots were fired in her direction for an unknown reason, striking her in the ankle.
WDSU
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
wbrz.com
Woman accused of throwing her 18-month-old baby off Houma bridge, diving into water after child
HOUMA - A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge and diving into the water after him Friday evening. WVUE reported the Houma Police Department got a call around 5 p.m. saying a woman, later identified as Asha Randolph, had thrown her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne below. Randolph reportedly got in the water herself soon after.
Apparent panhandlers refuse to take 'no' for answer, stab, rob people
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two cases where apparent panhandlers attacked people who declined to give them money.
lafourchegazette.com
Detectives investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured. Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WDSU
Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
theadvocate.com
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday night. According to reports, a man was shot on Carol Street in Thibodaux around 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any knowledge of this...
NOLA.com
Denied cash, panhandler attacks man, steals his car in Leonidas area, police say
After a man asked a motorist for money and was denied, he attacked the victim and stole his car, New Orleans police said. It was one of two incidents Sunday evening in which panhandlers attacked individuals who refused them money, according to the NOPD's major offense log. New Orleans police...
wbrz.com
Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say
RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
wbrz.com
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
wbrz.com
Man who removed ankle monitor, killed woman during 2019 crime spree gets life sentence
LIVINGSTON - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area was given a life sentence after he removed his ankle monitor during a crime spree that left a woman dead. Earlier this month, Terrell Anthony was found guilty of first-degree murder after the 2019 attack where he...
NOLA.com
Suspect in Avondale shooting believed victim played a role in uncle’s murder: JPSO
A New Orleans man charged with attempted second-degree murder in an Avondale shooting suspected that the victim in the case was partly responsible for his uncle’s murder two days earlier, according to authorities. Tyrone Huntley, 52, pleaded not guilty in the case Friday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, according...
WDSU
NOPD arrest suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to police, Marquis Cheneau, 25, is being accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street right before 8 a.m.
