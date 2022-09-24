ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
westcentralsbest.com

Houma Woman Arrested for Throwing Baby Off Bridge

Houma, La. - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested. According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Woman shot in the ankle while in her car in downtown Houma area

On September 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:22 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 7400 Block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but learned that a victim had arrived at a local medical facility with gunshot injury to the ankle. Upon arrival at medical facility, officers contacted the 31 year old female victim and she advised that she was seated in her vehicle when gunshots were fired in her direction for an unknown reason, striking her in the ankle.
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wdsu
wbrz.com

Woman accused of throwing her 18-month-old baby off Houma bridge, diving into water after child

HOUMA - A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge and diving into the water after him Friday evening. WVUE reported the Houma Police Department got a call around 5 p.m. saying a woman, later identified as Asha Randolph, had thrown her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne below. Randolph reportedly got in the water herself soon after.
HOUMA, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Detectives investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured. Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Neighbors fearful after three separate shootings kill four in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating three separate shootings that killed four people in Marrero over the weekend. The first deadly shooting happened late Friday night on 4th Street near Ames Boulevard. Investigators found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance away, where he was later pronounced dead.
MARRERO, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say

RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo...
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy