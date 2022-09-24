Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
AVUSD plans to equip schools with Naloxone to combat potential fentanyl ODs
APPLE VALLEY -- School districts have been stepping forward to bring awareness to some real forms of danger with the fentanyl crisis in California. Two weeks ago news reports showed a 15 year old who died of an overdose on the Bernstein Campus in Los Angeles Unified School District. The reports indicate the overdose was likely due to a pill laced with fentanyl.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia partners with National Child ID Program
(The Center Square) – Virginia is joining a partnership with the National Child ID Program, which is meant to enhance safety for children by providing them with ID kits, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The attorney general’s office teamed with former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer to announce...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia fire departments receive $3.5M in federal grants
(The Center Square) — The federal government awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to Georgia fire departments in September. The money is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The money goes to fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legal online gaming no threat to Indiana's casino industry, study finds
The Hoosier State could legalize real-money slot machines and casino table games played over the internet, known as iGaming, without significantly cutting into earnings or employment at its 12 brick-and-mortar casinos, including the four in Northwest Indiana. That's the conclusion of a new study released Tuesday of the potential impacts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage
The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy. Sen. Adam...
KPVI Newschannel 6
These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Michigan
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Michigan using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU ranks 10th nationally for renewable energy in time for Clean Energy Week
Gov. Mike Parson, in accordance with National Clean Energy Week, declared the week of Sept. 26 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to use the week to spread awareness about the benefits of the state’s usage of renewable energy and its job creations, said Craig Redmon, Director of the Division of Energy for the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of New Hampshire
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in New Hampshire using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine's life science sector outpaces nation in job growth
(The Center Square) – Maine’s budding life sciences sector has outpaced the U.S. and Northeast region in job growth over the past several years, according to a new industry report. The report by the Bioscience Association of Maine said the $2.2 billion sector employed at least 9,540 people...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Gas prices on the rise; study shows most searched crimes; open houses for IDOT jobs
The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Crime rates dropped in Connecticut in 2021
(The Center Square) – A new report on crime in Connecticut shows that violent and property crimes are down in the state. Connecticut’s annual crime statistic report for 2021 was released Monday. The report compiles data from law enforcement agencies in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio new business startups break downward trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio new business startups broke a downward trend in August, but not enough to return to levels from a year ago. The state registered 15,815 new business filings in August, slightly higher than July, which represented a six-month low and four consecutive month of declines, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.
KPVI Newschannel 6
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian now a Category 2 and strengthening
MIAMI — A large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast fell under hurricane and storm surge watches and warnings Monday, while the Miami area remained under a flood watch through Thursday as Hurricane Ian set its eye on the Sunshine State. Excessive rainfall may cause flooding of rivers, creeks,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio economists split on progressiveness of EV fees
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists disagree over moves by the state and the country as a whole toward electric vehicles and whether government investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is cost-effective. Nearly half of the 19 economists at Ohio colleges and universities surveyed by Scioto Analysis...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
KPVI Newschannel 6
U of I memo on abortion laws draws national attention, 1st Amendment concerns
The University of Idaho sent an email to employees Friday afternoon advising employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion. The Idaho Press obtained the memo, which generated nationwide outrage and attention on social...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor visits Port business; hints at new announcement coming soon
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Monday talking about a major investment in the area. He spent time touring Pratt Industries, an Australian-based company that produces 100% recycled paper and packaging in Shreveport. The visit from the governor and Anthony Pratt, the...
Comments / 0