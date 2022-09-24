ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Comments / 2

County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Accidents
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman killed when car overturns in pond

GARDINER – A 19-year-old Gardiner woman was killed last Friday evening when her car ran off Sand Hill Road in Gardiner, entered a small pond and overturned. State Police said the victim, Hailee Witherel, was unable to get out of the Nissan Sentra. When she was removed by first responders, she was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced dead.
GARDINER, NY
Daily Voice

Cairo Woman Killed In Head-On Athens Crash

A 41-year-old woman was killed during a head-on crash when a car veered into her lane of travel. The crash took place in on Route 9W around 6. p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in the town of Athens in Greene County. According to Capt. Tracey Quinn, of the Greene County Sheriff's...
CAIRO, NY
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank

Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
WALLKILL, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
