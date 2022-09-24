Read full article on original website
Related
19-year-old dies in Ulster County car crash
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Ulster County. Police said Hailee Witherel, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
19-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Off Gardiner Roadway Into Pond, Police Say
A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was driving went off a Hudson Valley roadway and into a pond. The crash happened in the Ulster County town of Gardiner at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, New York State Police said. Investigators found that Hailee Witherel was driving...
'Both of us were trying to get home.' Death, road rage incident under investigation after 2 Wallkill crashes
Authorities in Ulster County say two mysterious crashes within minutes and miles of each other forced two women off road in their cars Friday and killed one of them.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lagrange. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on September 24 on Freedom Plains Road/State Route 55.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman killed when car overturns in pond
GARDINER – A 19-year-old Gardiner woman was killed last Friday evening when her car ran off Sand Hill Road in Gardiner, entered a small pond and overturned. State Police said the victim, Hailee Witherel, was unable to get out of the Nissan Sentra. When she was removed by first responders, she was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie where she was pronounced dead.
Driver hospitalized in morning crash on I-84 in Danbury
Police say the truck crashed off the highway and went down into the woods near Lake Avenue Extension around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Inn Employee Credited With Pulling Driver to Safety After Vehicle Goes Down Embankment in Danbury
An employee at an inn is being credited with pulling a driver to safety after a vehicle went down an embankment near Interstate 84 in Danbury early Monday morning. Dispatchers were notified of a crash between Lake Avenue Extension and I-84 around 3:20 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said...
Cairo Woman Killed In Head-On Athens Crash
A 41-year-old woman was killed during a head-on crash when a car veered into her lane of travel. The crash took place in on Route 9W around 6. p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 in the town of Athens in Greene County. According to Capt. Tracey Quinn, of the Greene County Sheriff's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GCSO: Car accident leaves one dead and one injured
Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-car serious injury accident on SR 9W in Athens. The accident left one driver with serious injuries and the other dead at the scene.
2 Police Officers Injured After Driver Crashes Into Patrol Car In Yonkers
Two Westchester police officers were injured after an alleged drunk driver pulled over for traffic violations backed into their police cruiser. The incident took place in Yonkers around 3 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 on Bronx River Road. According to Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police, during the stop...
Yorktown Man Charged With Forcible Touching After Walk-In Complaint
A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman against her will on two separate occasions. The incident was reported in Yorktown on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the woman who reported the incident to Yorktown Police. An investigation led police to Jose Pablo Cruz, age 40,...
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Charges pending in fatal head on collision that claimed life of Cairo woman
TOWN OF ATHENS, NY (WRGB) — The Greene County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a head-on collision that claimed the life of a Cairo woman. According to investigators, at around 6:00 PM on September 24th, deputies responded to a crash on State Route 9W in the town of Athens.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of Doing Unthinkable to Dog and Puppies
Police are searching for a Hudson Valley man who is accused of animal cruelty charges. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Brandon Gonzalez of Loch Sheldrake. Gonzales is accused of animal cruelty after officers discovered a horrific scene at his home. On Saturday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
News 12
Authorities: Restaurant owner pleads guilty to role in 2017 fire that destroyed own establishment
Authorities say an Orange County restaurant owner was convicted Monday of an arson that destroyed his restaurant in 2017. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, had been charged with arson and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he conspired with his nephew’s wife, 38-year-old Marina Gjurashaj, in setting the fire to Andiamo’s Restaurant in Newburgh. She...
ACSO: Albany man arrested for possessing cocaine
Albany County Sheriff's office reports the arrest of an Albany man who had a bag of cocaine with him during a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Issiah I. Cain, 28.
Alert: Alleged Larceny Happened at Popular Hudson Valley Bank
Police say the incident occurred early in the morning on Tuesday. Money is really tight for everyone and that can cause people to do some pretty crazy things. These days you have to be really careful wherever you go because you never know what could happen. It's a shame we have to think that way, but it just seems like the world is getting more violent and robberies are happening more often.
Body found near train tracks identified as New Haven man missing since July
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State […]
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 2