The third game at Williams-Brice Stadium will give the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches another opportunity to host recruits. Several unofficial guests are scheduled to be on hand for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte. A thread of news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice has already been started on the PPG message board. It requires a VIP subscription to read. If you are not a member, check out this link, to see what kind of options are available.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO