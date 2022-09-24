ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-State offensive tackle felt at home at South Carolina

This athletic tackle from the Palmetto State is someone area recruiter Torrian Gray has his eye on. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounder was in Columbia over the weekend for South Carolina’s victory over Charlotte and the visit could not have gone much better. Find out more in this VIP update.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for the Week 6 slate of action, which features the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks. In what will be a primetime showdown, Kentucky’s clash with the Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.
Recruiting news and notes from Williams-Brice Stadium

The third game at Williams-Brice Stadium will give the South Carolina Gamecocks football coaches another opportunity to host recruits. Several unofficial guests are scheduled to be on hand for the 7:30 p.m. showdown with Charlotte. A thread of news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice has already been started on the PPG message board. It requires a VIP subscription to read. If you are not a member, check out this link, to see what kind of options are available.
Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host the Charlotte 49ers at Williams Brice Stadium. Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia. Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service

Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
New coffee spots brewing in Columbia, Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coffee lovers will soon have a new way to get their caffeine fix when Clutch Coffee Bar opens three locations in the Columbia area. Clutch CEO and co-founder Darren Spicer said the company is in the permitting and planning phases for these locations:. 306 Columbia Ave....
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space

In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
New director of Veteran’s Affairs in Newberry County

NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.
Thirty years of Columbia's Art Bar. Here's to one of the city's oldest and weirdest bars

Art Bar co-owner Andy Rodgers likes to compare the lifespan of a bar to that of a dog — bars, like dogs, typically don’t stick around as long as humans tend to. “Bars live as long as dogs live, you know," Rodgers said. "It's like … you know a bar running for 17 or 18 years, that's a good run for a dog. Thirty is just insane, it's unbelievable because it's so out of the norm.”
