Chicago, IL

qrockonline.com

Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting on Sunday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Woman Killed at Railroad Crossing in Mokena

The Will County Coroner’s Office is releasing details on the death of a 20-year-old woman at a Mokena railroad crossing on Friday afternoon. The Coroner has declared Katrina N. O’Hare died after the incident on the railroad crossing at School House Road and Front Street in Mokena. The official report states that O’Hare died of blunt force injuries. The Mokena and Metra Police Departments are investigating the death. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
MOKENA, IL
Three Arrested After Shooting in Joliet Leaves Six-Year Old Wounded

A Sunday shooting in Joliet led to the arrests of three individuals. At 5:38 pm officers were called to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they discovered a 6-year-old male that appeared to have suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his right arm. The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance.
JOLIET, IL

