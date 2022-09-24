Read full article on original website
SkySports
Joe Root backs 'dangerous' England to keep moving forward after much-improved Test summer
Joe Root has backed Ben Stokes to lead England to more Test success and believes their new aggressive style in recent months has made them a threat to any team. England have won six of their seven Test matches since Root stepped down as captain in the spring, with the new leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum guiding them to series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.
Australia greats, Sunil Gavaskar fight over Rishabh Pant
Australian legends Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, and ex-India skipper Sunil Gavaskar have contrasting views on Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. While the two Australia batters backed Rishabh Pant to be a part of Team India’s playing XI during the upcoming T20 World Cup Down Under, Sunil Gavaskar felt that the Indian think tank comprising captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid would do well if they featured both the wicketkeeper batters in their final line-up.
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid to script big record
MOST RUNS FOR INDIA (ALL-TIME) With his superb knock, Virat Kohli not only powered India to victory by six wickets in the game but also secured a much-needed series triumph over Aaron Finch and his boys. In the process, he hit his 33rd T20I half-century, and his 34th fifty-plus score...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Kaitlan Leaney: Harlequins sign Australia lock for Premier 15s season
Australia's Kaitlan Leaney is to join Harlequins after the World Cup. The lock moves to the Premier 15s side from Sydney-based Waratahs, who play in Australia's Super W competition. She won her first cap for the Wallaroos against Fiji in March and is preparing for Australia's group games with Wales,...
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
UEFA・
England will not gamble on Jos Buttler’s fitness ahead of T20 World Cup
White-ball captain Jos Buttler is “chomping at the bit” to help England push for victory in their Twenty20 series against Pakistan but head coach Matthew Mott insists there will be no gamble over his fitness.Buttler has been out for five weeks with a calf injury sustained during The Hundred but decided to travel for his side’s trip to Karachi and Lahore to continue his rehabilitation and bed into his relatively new partnership with Mott ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.England’s tournament does not start until October 22, when they face Afghanistan in Perth, and Mott has made it clear...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
BBC
England v India: Lord's finale ends with controversial run out as tourists claim series win
India 169 all out (45.4 overs): Deepti 68 (106), Mandhana 50 (79); Cross 4-26 England 153 all out (43.3 overs): Dean 47 (80); Thakur 4-29 India completed a 3-0 series victory over England in the third and final one-day international after a controversial dismissal by Deepti Sharma. England required 17...
ESPN
Wallabies to avoid Eden Park in 2023; Tupou talks ongoing
After their latest Bledisloe Cup humiliation, the Wallabies can at least take heart that they won't lose at Eden Park in 2023, with the ground off limits thanks to the FIFA Women's World Cup. The Australians were rolled 40-14 in Auckland last Saturday - their 23rd straight loss to the...
FIFA・
Eddie Jones taking inspiration from US Navy SEALs as he plots World Cup campaign
Eddie Jones will shape England’s approach to next year’s Rugby World Cup inspired by the level of planning that went into the climatic stage of the US Navy SEALs’ hunt for Osama bin Laden.Earlier this month Jones spent two days with the US Navy’s elite fighting force at their base in San Diego where he learnt how they dealt with an immediate setback in the 2011 mission named ‘Operation Neptune Spear’, which ended with the Al-Qaeda leader being killed.England’s head coach insists the ability to adapt to a game that is more volatile than ever because of HIAs, yellow cards...
Nature.com
Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile
To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
Apple Insider
India starts iPhone 14 production, confirms Apple
Apple has announced that, as expected, facilities in India are now producing part of the new iPhone 14 range for local sale. As previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Foxconn's plant in India is now confirmed as producing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. "We're excited to be manufacturing...
Pakistan's finance minister says he will formally resign from role
ISLAMABAD, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role, a change that comes as the country grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by destructive flooding.
Nature.com
Estimating long-term spatial distribution of Plodia interpunctella in various food facilities at Rajshahi Municipality, Bangladesh, through pheromone-baited traps
The Indian meal moth, Plodia interpunctella (HÃ¼bner), feeds on a wide range of commodities in most regions of the world. The present study presents six years of monitoring data for P. interpunctella in pheromone-baited traps by analyzing the trends of spatial variability, in five food facilities located in the Rajshahi municipality area of Bangladesh. We also tracked insect incidence at different spatial scales and evaluated the impact of food facility types and storage structures on insect populations. Our model showed an aggregated distribution pattern for P. interpunctella. Population patterns of P. interpunctella varied significantly among facilities. The highest number of moths captured was recorded in a grain retailer located at Municipal market, followed by a grain warehouse at Harian, pulse mill at Kazla, flour mill at Sapura and grocery shop at Katakhali. The population fluctuation of P. interpunctella moths was similar among the different locations tested, while there were no captures during the winter period. Our results indicate that long-term monitoring in a wide range of areas can be used to indicate population outbursts, under an area-wide management strategy.
BBC
Ronnie O'Sullivan: World Snooker Tour should help women's circuit
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has called on the World Snooker Tour to give 5% of its prize money to the women's tour in order to fund its growth. World Women's Snooker is a development tour and does not offer enough money for players to earn a living from it.
Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan are easing COVID restrictions for international travelers
Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan all announced upcoming changes to their border restrictions in a bid to revive their economies and tourist sectors.
insideevs.com
Fisker Eyeing India Entry With Ocean EV, Might Build PEAR Locally
Fisker has announced plans to start selling its Ocean electric SUV in India next summer and may even begin local production of the EV within a few years. Founder and CEO Henrik Fisker told Reuters that sales of EVs in India will increase by 2025-2026, which is why his company wants to be among the first to gain a foothold into the market. He said the company is looking for real estate space to open a New Delhi showroom and is meeting auto component suppliers to source parts for its global production.
US News and World Report
Pakistan’s New Finance Minister Wants to Take Country Out of ‘Economic Rut’
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan prime ministerial aide Ishaq Dar said on Monday he would take up the role of finance minister for the fourth time, adding that he wanted to get Pakistan out of its economic rut and stressing he wanted a strong and stable rupee. Ahead of his formal...
ASIA・
