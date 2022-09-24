The Indian meal moth, Plodia interpunctella (HÃ¼bner), feeds on a wide range of commodities in most regions of the world. The present study presents six years of monitoring data for P. interpunctella in pheromone-baited traps by analyzing the trends of spatial variability, in five food facilities located in the Rajshahi municipality area of Bangladesh. We also tracked insect incidence at different spatial scales and evaluated the impact of food facility types and storage structures on insect populations. Our model showed an aggregated distribution pattern for P. interpunctella. Population patterns of P. interpunctella varied significantly among facilities. The highest number of moths captured was recorded in a grain retailer located at Municipal market, followed by a grain warehouse at Harian, pulse mill at Kazla, flour mill at Sapura and grocery shop at Katakhali. The population fluctuation of P. interpunctella moths was similar among the different locations tested, while there were no captures during the winter period. Our results indicate that long-term monitoring in a wide range of areas can be used to indicate population outbursts, under an area-wide management strategy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO