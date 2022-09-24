Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Junior League of Bakersfield host 4th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Junior League of Bakersfield is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center. The organization said it will be a German-inspired evening...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
The county’s 2 largest school districts look to address fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fentanyl overdose crisis continues to escalate in Kern County, where more than 600 people have died over the past three years – each of those years more deadly than the previous one. Despite those surging numbers Kern County still does not have a dedicated task force to develop uniform guidelines […]
KERO-TV has been on the air in Bakersfield for 69 years
Monday marked the 69th anniversary of KERO-TV, first hitting the local airwaves on this date in 1953 from the lobby of the El Tejon Hotel in downtown Bakersfield.
2 Garces Memorial FFA students participate in their final Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tessa Ludwig and Lily Raytis are both seniors at Garces Memorial High School. They like many others have been a part of the Future Farmers of America program, the FFA, for years and this one is their last. 17 News profiled both students at last year’s fair. We found them again […]
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again
Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
Tehechapi News
COVID-19 — Tehachapi total cases top 10,000; Kern at medium transmission rate
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate was at medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of all California counties, only Kern, Butte, Tehama, Glenn, Mariposa, Merced, Tuolumne and Stanislaus were at medium transmission rate. California’s other 50 counties were at low. The...
Tehechapi News
Postal ASAP celebrates new owners
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP. The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
Shafter man transforms his life, health, now preparing for grueling Sparta Trifecta World Championship in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tony Mestaz has seen and experienced many ups and downs — the highs of thousands of feet in the Kern County mountains in training for an endurance race, to the lows of multiple health setbacks — cancer and diabetes to name just two. But at 60, Mestaz, from Shafter, is the […]
Tehechapi News
Mountain fest attracted about 11,800 visitors
This year’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival attracted about 11,800 visitors coming from areas as far north as Fresno and as far south as Irvine in addition to those coming from nearby communities in the Antelope Valley and Bakersfield. According to an economic update from the city of Tehachapi, special events...
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
KHSD looks to take action following fentanyl overdoses at North High School
The Kern High School District is looking to take action after the several recent fentanyl overdoses at North High School.
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
Officers, deputies around the state come to Tulare County for special training
Officers and deputies from across the state are in the South Valley this week to improve the way they respond to crimes in rural areas.
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
Bakersfield Now
Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
