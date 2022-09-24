ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Junior League of Bakersfield host 4th annual Oktoberfest fundraiser

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Junior League of Bakersfield is hosting its fourth annual Oktoberfest fundraiser on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center. The organization said it will be a German-inspired evening...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management

Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Arvin looks for a police chief — again

Help wanted: Police chief for the city of Arvin, a small rural community southeast of Bakersfield with a population of about 21,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Candidate must be good-looking, hardworking, open to the community, preferably bilingual (English and Spanish) and above all, squeaky clean. For the third...
ARVIN, CA
Tehechapi News

Postal ASAP celebrates new owners

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Conrad Family celebrated the changing of ownership of Postal ASAP. The new owners of Postal ASAP received certificates of recognition from Laura Lynn Wyatt representing Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's office. Corey Costelloe presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city of Tehachapi.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Tehechapi News

Mountain fest attracted about 11,800 visitors

This year’s Tehachapi Mountain Festival attracted about 11,800 visitors coming from areas as far north as Fresno and as far south as Irvine in addition to those coming from nearby communities in the Antelope Valley and Bakersfield. According to an economic update from the city of Tehachapi, special events...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman missing since Sept. 9: Family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman has been missing since she was released from jail on Sept. 9, according to family. Shamika Washington, 39, was last seen at the Kern County Sheriff's Jail, located at 1415 Truxtun Avenue. She is described as a light-skin Black woman, 5'1'-5'2" tall. She...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

