Cardinals vs. Rams DFS lineup: Massive questions surrounding James Conner, Cam Akers, and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels has closed-door meeting with Mark Davis after latest loss
The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 under new head coach Josh McDaniels following Sunday’s narrow loss to the
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy kicker rankings and streamers Week 4: Jake Elliott and Chris Boswell are top options
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 4 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
Yardbarker
Broncos hire assistant to help Nathaniel Hackett with in-game decisions
The first two games of the Nathaniel Hackett experience in Denver have not been overly impressive. At least not from a game-management point of view. The team is at least trying something to help him out with that by hiring Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant. His job will be...
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Friday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL games today: Sunday TV schedule, start times, live streams, and more for Week 3
Who faces off in today’s NFL games? The Week 3 slate is chocked full of action with 14 matchups kicking off today. Here’s how to watch it all, including start times, channels, and live stream options. NFL games today: Sunday TV schedule, channels, live streams, and more. Week...
ASU football interim head coach Shaun Aguano backs his commitment to the area in first game
Fans scattered along Desert Financial Arena with hopes of seeing the Arizona State football team make the public walk to Sun Devil Stadium for the first time in years. The statement was subtle, but noted by the public that interim head coach Shaun Aguano’s presence on ASU program has already marked a shift. The end of the Herm Edwards era resulted in the reintroduction of Sun Devil Walk, an opportunity for fans to see the team walk into the stadium ahead of the game.
