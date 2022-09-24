Cardinals vs. Rams DFS lineup: Massive questions surrounding James Conner, Cam Akers, and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Fans scattered along Desert Financial Arena with hopes of seeing the Arizona State football team make the public walk to Sun Devil Stadium for the first time in years. The statement was subtle, but noted by the public that interim head coach Shaun Aguano’s presence on ASU program has already marked a shift. The end of the Herm Edwards era resulted in the reintroduction of Sun Devil Walk, an opportunity for fans to see the team walk into the stadium ahead of the game.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO