12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
SMU Daily Campus
SMU loses Iron Skillet game to TCU in front of a record-attendance crowd.
UNIVERSITY PARK – In a game watched by a record crowd of 35,569 on Saturday, SMU lost out to TCU, 42-34, in the Iron Skillet game. This loss was especially disappointing, said Rhett Lashlee, SMU Head Coach. “We’ve got a locker room full of really hurt guys. At the...
Texas A&M Aggies Get AP Top 25 Bump
The Aggies return home to host Mississippi State after beating Arkansas, a win that fueled their rise in the poll.
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes gets emotional discussing quarterback Max Duggan
Although he wasn’t making this an emotional game about himself in his return to SMU, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes did show some emotion when talking about one of his players on Saturday afternoon following the Frogs’ 42-34 win over the Mustangs. Saturday’s game has been circled on...
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences
Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion
Multiple drive-thru locations for this restaurant are in the works for DFW.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
Crowley community rallies around volleyball coach diagnosed with cancer
CROWLEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Crowley Lady Eagles volleyball team is determined to serve up their first playoff appearance since 2007. And this season, it's more important than ever that they hold nothing back. "Enjoy the moments with people because you don't know when the last day is. People say that, but they don't really take it in," Crowley High School junior Jasmine Quinn said.Junior Cienna Rodriguez agrees, saying, "a lot of people say that, but really mean it. Just take in every moment that you have." It's not a perspective a teenager usually has, but their pink shoe laces are representative...
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
insideradio.com
Report: KEGL Dallas To Flip To Sports. Mike Rhyner To Unretire And Join Station.
Mike Rhyner, the longtime host at Cumulus Media sports “The Ticket” KTCK-AM/FM (1310/96.7) Dallas, who abruptly retired in January 2020, is reportedly returning to DFW radio on iHeartMedia’s KEGL, which according to Sports Illustrated, will flip from rock “97.1 The Eagle” to sports talk as “The Freak.”
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
fox4news.com
17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game
DALLAS - Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night. This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium. According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through...
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
Dallas Uber Driver Drops off Cheating Husband and Mistress at His House
This Dallas Uber driver will have no part in your cheating schemes. I recently published a story about Dallas and Fort Worth being the most unfaithful cities in the United States. Sure, there are cheaters everywhere, but cheating is especially rampant in the Metroplex. Here's a great example. Of course,...
dallasexpress.com
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
