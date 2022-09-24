Read full article on original website
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in Clovis
Patti and I went to Sakura the other night after an afternoon of smelling the aromas from another local Japanese steak house. We were out in front but too late for lunch, so we figured we would go for dinner at Sakura.
JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog opens in Visalia
The gourmet hot dog shop celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Customers were greeted by KJUG radio and had the opportunity to receive free specialty shaved ice with the purchase of a meal. JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog has a lot to offer the community, has something for everyone and it all starts with the dog. Franchise owner Shelly Ryland takes pride in her store providing the best customer service and is pleasantly surprised with the feedback and success their business has already received from the community.
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
Great Food Search “Fresno Street Eats” Are Hard to Beat
We used to make fun of them, call them “roach coaches.” Then came the Pandemic, and they grew in size and number, and became important providers of food. Yes, I’m talking about food trucks. Earlier this year, Lorie Lewis Ham, our editor, wrote about Mike Osegueda, creator...
Visalia band showcase marches back for 18th year
VISALIA – For the first time in two years the Visalia Education Foundation announced that their annual band show will once again give Visalia students an opportunity to share their talents and raise funds for performing arts programs. The education foundation announced the return of their annual Band Showcase...
CASA of Kings County brings back 'Light of Hope'
The Hanford Civic Auditorium was packed with more than 300 people for CASA of Kings County's "Light of Hope" fundraiser Saturday evening. "We sold about 310 tickets to the Elite Cocktail Party," said CASA Executive Director Nathan Lee about the tenth annual event. Among the attendees were Hanford City Councilwoman...
Education Matters: Learning in new ways in the library
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Many educators realize that in this digital world learning technology is just as important as learning how to read. Schools are adding spaces to their libraries where students can use technology to learn. Tommy Martinez is the teacher/librarian at Glacier Point Middle School in the...
Fresno furniture store closing after 30 years in business
Oak and Sofa Liquidators has signage up that says it's having a "going out of business sale."
Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in […]
Dine and Dish: Bread and Butter serving Filipino favorites
For the past seven years, Bread and Butter has sold Filipino favorites at farmers' markets. For the past seven years, Bread and Butter has sold Filipino favorites at farmers' markets.
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
Tulare ready to put stake in homeless encampment
The Tulare City Council approved the $360,000 purchase of a two acre parcel of land south of Bardsley and east of K Street in Tulare city limits, at their Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. The city plans to turn the two acres into a temporary homeless encampment by January 2023. The conceptual plan for the property is subject to change, but as it stands now, the two acre temporary encampment will provide space for up to 174 homeless individuals until the permanent facility is completed.
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
Large debris fire fills air with burning toxins
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A large plume of black smoke could be seen far into the distance on Sunday afternoon. The smoke was from a fire at a recycling plant on Chestnut Avenue near North Avenue. According to Fresno County Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 p.m. Officials said […]
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
Donations needed as puppies are dropped off at Valley Oak SPCA
Valley Oak S-P-C-A in Visalia said eight puppies, along with their mother, were left at their front gate Wednesday afternoon.
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
