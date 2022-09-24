Read full article on original website
Related
Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust
Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck
An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
WAAY-TV
Franklin Co. school board votes to fire bus driver accused of DUI while transporting students
School board members in Franklin County have voted to approve a superintendent's recommendation to fire a school bus driver accused of driving under the influence while transporting students. Franklin County Schools Superintendent Greg Hamilton submitted his recommendation Monday morning, saying it would be effective 15 days after notice of termination...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
900 Gurley residents without power Sunday morning
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents are without power Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranges from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd. east to Jackson County Line. Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore service.
WAFF
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
Comments / 0