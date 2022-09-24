ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Department Investigation Leads to Large Bust

Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department department shared that on September 22,2022 officers with the Piedmont Police Department conducted an investigation into a theft of catalytic converters. Information was obtained from the victim and Investigations tracked the vehicle to a motel in Piedmont. During the investigation items were recovered from the theft along with 24 grams of Meth, Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana. This case is still currently under investigation. The department also stated, “Great Job Officers and also great job to the victim in this case!!!”
PIEDMONT, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed in head-on collision with truck

An Alabama man was killed Friday when his car collided head-on with a truck, state troopers reported. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Hayneville, Alabama, man. Jerry L. Thornton, 74, was fatally injured when the 2022 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving collided head-on with the 2005 Ford F-150 pickup driven by William E. Bryant Jr., 69, of Pine Apple, Alabama, troopers said.
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WAFF

900 Gurley residents without power Sunday morning

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 900 Gurley residents are without power Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage ranges from Sharps Cove Rd. south to Hwy. 72 and from Brownsboro Rd. east to Jackson County Line. Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore service.
GURLEY, AL
WAFF

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

