ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows

By Brooke Baitinger
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nW829_0i88WsLd00

A fault system spanning nearly 70 miles of the Los Angeles coast may pose a more menacing threat than previously thought, a new study shows.

That’s because the Palos Verdes fault zone may not be as small and scattered as researchers previously thought.

Instead, scientists at Harvard University suggest it’s a system of interconnected , close-together fractures creeping beneath neighborhoods and the ports of Long Beach and L.A. all the way from the Santa Monica Bay to Dana Point, ABC7 News reported.

Those faults could rupture all at once , which could trigger a much more catastrophic quake than previously expected, the Los Angeles Times reported. It could look like a 7.1- to 7.4-magnitude quake for “single-segment ruptures” and a 7.4- to 7.8-magnitude quake for “multisegment ruptures,” the study in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America says..

That’s comparable to a destructive quake from the San Andreas fault, ABC7 reported.

It may seem like only a few decimal points, but because “an earthquake’s energy is measured exponentially,” those decimal points pack a tremendous punch, according to the LA Times.

The U.S. Geological Survey says that while a 7.8-magnitude quake is only about 2.5 times bigger than a 7.4- magnitude quake, it releases quadruple the amount of power and energy.

“In a worst-case scenario, the Palos Verdes fault system could unleash a quake that combines the most destructive qualities of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, a magnitude 6.7 temblor, and the 7.1 Ridgecrest quake that struck in 2019,” Harvard University professor John H. Shaw told the LA Times.

Shaw is a professor of structural and economic geology at the university and helped write the study along with two others.

“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes,” he told the outlet.

New island emerges from the sea after only 11 hours of volcanic eruptions, experts say

Video shows ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley triggered by earthquake 1,500 miles away

Swarm of 25 earthquakes rattles California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists say

Comments / 84

Tiger Pisces
2d ago

The California coastline is sand. What happens when you build on sand? The Big One may be overdue to hit California, but scientists near LA have found a new risk for the area during a major earthquake.They claim that if a major tremor hits the area, it could plunge large parts of California into the sea almost instantly.The discovery was made after studying the Newport-Inglewood fault, which has long been believed to be one of Southern California's danger zones.Could you imagine what such a catastrophe would do to our nation and how many lives would be lost if that were to happen today?According to the study, a California megaquake would potentially cause some sections of southern California to suddenly drop by as much as 3 feet, and that could result in vast stretches of land "ending up at or below sea level"...In total three quakes over the last 2,000 years on nearby faults made ground just outside Los Angeles city limits sink as much as 3ft.

Reply(5)
11
Allen Troxell
2d ago

funny thing, this. earthquakes, which cannot be controlled, are everyone's "big fear". while the greatest threat to the survival of everyone in California is played as a political tool--water. check it out. do the research. the glory days of California are nearing the end. because state and federal money is involved, and the shell game is real. all the while, California is drying out (permanently).

Reply
6
Bobby Smith
3d ago

Wow really they have been saying that for 30+ years 😳 🙄 🤦🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🙋‍♂️🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🤔🤣🤣

Reply(8)
26
Related
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
State
California State
City
Northridge, CA
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
City
San Andreas, CA
KSBW.com

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
FERNDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#America Says#Tsunami#Harvard University#Abc7 News#The Los Angeles Times#The La Times#The Palos Verdes
Fox News

Bear fatally stuck by car on California highway

A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
KTLA.com

These California speakeasies are among the top in the US

Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
2K+
Followers
168
Post
561K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy