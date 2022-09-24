ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Softball Takes to the Field for the First Time this Fall

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from last year's team alongside four freshmen and three transfers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball opened its fall slate of practices on Friday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium, hosting a session followed by a scrimmage. Weather conditions were clear skies, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s Fahrenheit.

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from last year's team, including All-American pitcher Montana Fouts and All-SEC players Ashley Prange, Ally Shipman and Bailey Dowling. Alongside the returners are four freshmen and three transfers.

This fall, Alabama will play eight exhibition games, which will start on Oct. 12 with the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State in Albertville, Ala. The game was initially scheduled for last spring, but was ultimately postponed due to poor weather conditions. The tickets for the spring game will be honored for this fall's contest as well.

On Oct. 15, the Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech for a doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium. On Oct. 23, Alabama will then play another doubleheader against Copiah-Lincoln. Oct. 29 will see the Crimson Tide take on a split doubleheader against Wallace State and Birmingham-Southern, and a single game against Emory on Nov. 4 will close out the fall exhibition season.

Alabama's 2022 season came to a quick conclusion in the postseason, with the Crimson Tide being ousted from the Tuscaloosa Regional in the opening round of play. In total, Alabama finished with an overall record of 44-13 and a 16-8 record in the SEC.

Check out the video above as well as the gallery below for highlights of Friday's action.

Gallery: Alabama Softball Hosts First Practice of the Fall

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff

Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
HARTSELLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
