Alabama Softball Takes to the Field for the First Time this Fall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball opened its fall slate of practices on Friday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium, hosting a session followed by a scrimmage. Weather conditions were clear skies, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s Fahrenheit.

The Crimson Tide returns 13 players from last year's team, including All-American pitcher Montana Fouts and All-SEC players Ashley Prange, Ally Shipman and Bailey Dowling. Alongside the returners are four freshmen and three transfers.

This fall, Alabama will play eight exhibition games, which will start on Oct. 12 with the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State in Albertville, Ala. The game was initially scheduled for last spring, but was ultimately postponed due to poor weather conditions. The tickets for the spring game will be honored for this fall's contest as well.

On Oct. 15, the Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech for a doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium. On Oct. 23, Alabama will then play another doubleheader against Copiah-Lincoln. Oct. 29 will see the Crimson Tide take on a split doubleheader against Wallace State and Birmingham-Southern, and a single game against Emory on Nov. 4 will close out the fall exhibition season.

Alabama's 2022 season came to a quick conclusion in the postseason, with the Crimson Tide being ousted from the Tuscaloosa Regional in the opening round of play. In total, Alabama finished with an overall record of 44-13 and a 16-8 record in the SEC.

