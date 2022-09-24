Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Reportedly Call Off Their Divorce

Divorce proceedings are now on the back burner as Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reportedly patched up their differences. This would come just less than one month since Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky and Tulsa King actor. A spokesperson for Stallone told the New York Post, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.”

Now, this announcement comes just days after the 76-year-old Stallone posted a throwback photo of him and Flavin, 54, on Instagram. The picture has both of them walking hand-in-hand with their backs turned to the camera. Also, Palm Beach County, Florida, Judge Darren Shull on Wednesday signed an order temporarily suspending the divorce proceeding. This was to give them time to seek a resolution behind closed doors.

Sylvester Stallone Said He Loves His Family, Addressing Issues ‘Amicably’

The order from the judge reads, according to a Fox News report, that “The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court.” Additionally, the order reads, “Each party is satisfied that all immediate issues have been addressed to his and her mutual satisfaction in a separately executed stipulation.”

If there is a situation that arises to cause either Stallone or Flavin problems, then either one and begin divorce proceedings again. Flavin happened to file divorce papers back in August. At the time, she claimed Stallone was using their marital assets in what she considered sneaky ways. Sylvester Stallone would issue a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Just days after Flavin filed for divorce, Stallone’s legal team would respond to her accusations. They were looking to set the record straight about this situation. They would oppose her request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home. Flavin had asked the court regarding legal fees and the cost of legal counsel to note the “conduct of each party.” This could possibly draw out this legal process to encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees. Stallone replied that Flavin “hired counsel to represent her and agreed to pay them their legal fees.”

While this has been going on, Stallone has been finishing up his work on Tulsa King. The show is being done under the watchful eyes of Taylor Sheridan. It will air its episodes on Paramount Plus. Stallone plays Dwight “The General” Manfredi there.