Cheyenne Police Win Guns 'N Hoses Event
We are proud to announce that the Guns N' Hoses blood drive trophy is returning to the Cheyenne Police Department!. It was a close race between Team Law and Team Fire - Cheyenne Firefighters, but Team Law pulled ahead by 4 donations. Most importantly, this was a win for our...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residential fire leaves one dog dead, two cats still missing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A residential fire that occurred earlier today, Sept. 23, has left one dog dead and two cats missing. Reports of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Pinion Drive were received by Cheyenne Fire Rescue at 10:16 a.m. Engine 3’s crew arrived at 10:23 a.m....
Dog Dead, 2 Cats Missing After House Fire in Cheyenne
A dog is dead and two cats are still missing following a house fire in northeast Cheyenne Friday morning. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive at 10:16 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the front and right side of the home.
CASA Talks About Volunteering to Help Children
CASA volunteers are regular everyday people who are passionate about helping children grow in safe and loving environments. As a CASA volunteer you work with children in foster care, acting as their voice in the juvenile justice system. You help the team identify what that child needs, services that can...
UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified
Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
Animal Control Rescues 5-Week-Old Kitten from Pipes
On September 16, Cheyenne Animal Control received a call from a concerned citizen regarding screams coming from an electrical pipe. Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers Teasley and Wagner were able to find and recover a 5-week-old kitten from a 4-foot-deep electrical pipe and safely transported it to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for veterinary care. After receiving a clean bill of health, the kitten is now being fostered by the Animal Control officers who rescued her.
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council to discuss emergency ordinance to amend code regarding enforcement of traffic laws
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An ordinance that would amend the city code provision governing the enforcement of the City of Cheyenne’s traffic laws is set to be considered tonight, Sept. 26, by the City Council. This emergency ordinance would amend Section 10.08.010 of the city code, which, if approved,...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
Cheyenne Man Arrested After Leading Police On A High Speed Chase
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested for charges that included possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license after leading police on an early Saturday morning chase that reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, according to a CPD spokesman. Capt. David Janes says the incident started when...
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Tanya Lair – Two counts...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
capcity.news
Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: “Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, I knew...
cowboystatedaily.com
Meat Processing Plant Likely Won’t Come To Cheyenne Due To Lack Of Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed meat packing facility in the Swan Ranch Business Park in Cheyenne could potentially increase Wyoming’s meat processing capacity by 135 times. Even so, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said in his most recent weekly address that the project won’t...
Family Promise Announces Box City
Cardboard Box City: Help raise funds for families experiencing homelessness through this annual event! Cardboard Box City helps raise awareness of homelessness and those among us in Laramie County who regularly sleep unsheltered and unhoused due to a lack of affordable and accessible housing in our community This fundraising event will raise $500 for every sponsored Cardboard Box added to the City, which funds can house a family for a week through Family Promise's shelter programs.
Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Weld County deputy
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy on Sunday.
