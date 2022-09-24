ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Win Guns 'N Hoses Event

We are proud to announce that the Guns N' Hoses blood drive trophy is returning to the Cheyenne Police Department!. It was a close race between Team Law and Team Fire - Cheyenne Firefighters, but Team Law pulled ahead by 4 donations. Most importantly, this was a win for our...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Dog Dead, 2 Cats Missing After House Fire in Cheyenne

A dog is dead and two cats are still missing following a house fire in northeast Cheyenne Friday morning. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Pinion Drive at 10:16 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from the front and right side of the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

CASA Talks About Volunteering to Help Children

CASA volunteers are regular everyday people who are passionate about helping children grow in safe and loving environments. As a CASA volunteer you work with children in foster care, acting as their voice in the juvenile justice system. You help the team identify what that child needs, services that can...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Cheyenne Mayor’s Store Identified

Two males wanted in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4 have been identified, police say. Police posted a video of the two on their Facebook page late Tuesday morning asking for the public's help in identifying them but removed the video yesterday afternoon, saying, "The suspects have been identified. Thank you!"
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Animal Control Rescues 5-Week-Old Kitten from Pipes

On September 16, Cheyenne Animal Control received a call from a concerned citizen regarding screams coming from an electrical pipe. Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers Teasley and Wagner were able to find and recover a 5-week-old kitten from a 4-foot-deep electrical pipe and safely transported it to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for veterinary care. After receiving a clean bill of health, the kitten is now being fostered by the Animal Control officers who rescued her.
CHEYENNE, WY
ROCK 96.7

University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Tanya Lair – Two counts...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/22/22–9/23/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: “Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, I knew...
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Family Promise Announces Box City

Cardboard Box City: Help raise funds for families experiencing homelessness through this annual event! Cardboard Box City helps raise awareness of homelessness and those among us in Laramie County who regularly sleep unsheltered and unhoused due to a lack of affordable and accessible housing in our community This fundraising event will raise $500 for every sponsored Cardboard Box added to the City, which funds can house a family for a week through Family Promise's shelter programs.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
