See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
Unemployment rate in Nevada remains steady
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada job growth is holding steady. According to the latest numbers from DETR, there are nearly 12,000 more Nevadans in the workforce now than before the pandemic. Unfortunately, one sector of the southern Nevada workforce is still behind the curve. The Culinary Union says about...
1 in 4 Nevada renters paying $250 more monthly rent; 5% paying $500 more
Monthly rent went up $250 or more in the past year for more than one out of every four renters in Nevada, according to a report released on Friday.
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Department of Education's revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group says students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on Sept. 27....
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
National Public Lands Day: Many free options near Las Vegas
Temperatures have dropped and the time is right for a daytrip or a weekend getaway, and national parks are a terrific choice since you'll be able to get in free on Saturday.
Florida price gouging hotline active as Hurricane Ian forecast to hit as Category 4 storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's price gouging hotline is now active as Hurricane Ian is forecasted to hit the state as a Category 4 storm. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of emergency. Those items include food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gas and lumber.
Hurricane Ian heading toward Florida after Category 3 landfall in Cuba
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds. Ian was expected to emerge in the Gulf of Mexico later Tuesday and maintain its major hurricane strength as it approaches the west coast of Florida. Impacts on...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closure of Mojave Road
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overnight closure of Mojave Road at 1-515 bridge begins this week. According to the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project, Mojave Road will be closed between East Cedar and Stewart avenues. The project aims to expand I-515 and improve pedestrian safety on Charleston Blvd. Road closure will continue...
The real ghosts of Lake Mead?
It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
