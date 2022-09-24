ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant

Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Adison

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adison was diagnosed in 2009. Every month she receives an intravenous infusion, which can take up to four hours, so that her immune system can function properly. After waiting through the pandemic for travel to be safer for her, she finally got to spend a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Unemployment rate in Nevada remains steady

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada job growth is holding steady. According to the latest numbers from DETR, there are nearly 12,000 more Nevadans in the workforce now than before the pandemic. Unfortunately, one sector of the southern Nevada workforce is still behind the curve. The Culinary Union says about...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
news3lv.com

Florida price gouging hotline active as Hurricane Ian forecast to hit as Category 4 storm

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's price gouging hotline is now active as Hurricane Ian is forecasted to hit the state as a Category 4 storm. Floridians can report cases of severe price hikes on essential commodities. It's against the law for businesses to jack up the prices of necessities during a storm-related state of emergency. Those items include food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gas and lumber.
FLORIDA STATE
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight closure of Mojave Road

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Overnight closure of Mojave Road at 1-515 bridge begins this week. According to the I-515/Charleston Interchange Project, Mojave Road will be closed between East Cedar and Stewart avenues. The project aims to expand I-515 and improve pedestrian safety on Charleston Blvd. Road closure will continue...
PARADISE, NV
8 News Now

The real ghosts of Lake Mead?

It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy