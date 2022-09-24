BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton.

See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in time. Many of the owners even let you walk inside or simply peek inside. They are always happy to talk about their vintage trailer and many of them are camped out at the park for the weekend.

Courtesy: David Neel

Some of them drive in from all over the U.S. for this show.

It always attracts a big crowd and it's free to get in. The Flying Flags RV Resort and Campground is located at 180 Avenue of the Flags in Buellton.

Courtesy: David Neel

The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .