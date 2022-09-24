ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 6 (9/23/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

Get the latest Arizona high school football scores on SBLive as the Week 6 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 6 of the 2022 Arizona high school football season kicks off Friday night (September 23) with dozens of big games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 6 action on SBLive Arizona , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arizona high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ARIZONA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6A | DIVISION 5A

DIVISION 4A | DIVISION 3A

DIVISION 2A | DIVISION 1A

You can also watch dozens of Arizona high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Arizona:

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Arizona High School Athlete of the Week?

What we're watching: Power 25 national high school football games of the week (Sept. 22-24)

Full football coverage on SBLive Arizona

