Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Centennial Bank Mortgage Monday - September
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A.J. Thomas , Mortgage Development Originator with Centennial Mortgage, explains five important components of the mortgage process.
KATV
Linemen from AECI pitch in to help with expected outages due to Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas made the decision Monday to make the trip to Florida to help those who will suffer from power outages. The news release said there are 64 professional linemen that work for Arkansas Electric who have made it their mission to help when and wherever they can in Florida.
KATV
City of Benton hope to open new mountain bike park by 2023
BENTON (KATV) — Arkansas is known to have some of the best mountain bike trails in the country. The city of Benton is working on its own version which will be the city's first ever mountain bike park. Suzanne Grobmyer with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation told KATV...
KATV
Little Rock: Taxes, fees could be required to operate short-term rentals
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KATV) — The Little Rock Board of Directors could vote to implement regulations on Bed and Breakfast House/Short-Term Rentals (STRs) in the city as soon as next week. The board will meet on Sept. 27 to discuss putting the ordinance on the agenda on the Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Renters sound the alarm on poor conditions at Conway apartment complex
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — A future tenant and current tenant called Seven On Your Side complaining about the conditions of a Conway apartment complex. One woman drove all the way from Illinois just to find out her apartment was not ready. Meanwhile a current tenant and his family -...
Travel Back to Arkansas’ Early Days at The Caddo Gap Heritage Festival
If you love history and festivals then get ready because with the cooler temperatures it's the perfect time to check out this great festival this weekend in Caddo Gap, Arkansas. It's time to have fun at The Caddo Gap Heritage Festival this Saturday, October 1. Enjoy learning about all the...
Report: First Little Rock Whataburger location set for city’s west side
According to a posting from an Indiana restaurant construction company, the first Little Rock Whataburger location is coming to the city’s west side.
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police: SWAT unit called to home on Fair Park Blvd
A SWAT unit from the Little Rock Police Department has been deployed at a home shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
KATV
Gas price averages rising; Arkansas's decline in gas prices stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GasBuddy has an update on gas price averages in Little Rock, the state of Arkansas, and the nation. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gas prices for Little Rock have risen 9.5 cents in the last week. Making the average...
KATV
Ark. celebrates the 65th anniversary of Central High's desegregation by Little Rock Nine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — South Park Street in front of Central High School in Little Rock was renamed as "Little Rock Nine Way" in a ceremony Sunday afternoon. The program was put on by the city of Little Rock, the Clinton Foundation, and the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together to prove change is still happening.
Never-ending return? Olive Garden hints that it’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is set to come back
n an email sent to rewards customers Monday, Olive Garden seemed to tease the return of the Never-Ending pasta bowl promotion.
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
KATV
Body found in the street leads to homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police started conducting a homicide investigation on Sept. 27 after a body was found in the street close to the 5500 Block of West 65th street. Around midnight, The Little Rock Fire Department discovered the body. The Little Rock police responded and discovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man. Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville. Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs.,...
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
Russellville police deactivate Silver Alert in search for missing man
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Update: The Silver Alert has been deactivated. The Russellville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert in their search for a missing man. 76-year-old Terry Pat Beaverson was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive, Russellville, AR 72801 on Friday, Sept. 23...
Comments / 0