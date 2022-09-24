ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

KATV

City of Benton hope to open new mountain bike park by 2023

BENTON (KATV) — Arkansas is known to have some of the best mountain bike trails in the country. The city of Benton is working on its own version which will be the city's first ever mountain bike park. Suzanne Grobmyer with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation told KATV...
BENTON, AR
KTBS

Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Body found in the street leads to homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police started conducting a homicide investigation on Sept. 27 after a body was found in the street close to the 5500 Block of West 65th street. Around midnight, The Little Rock Fire Department discovered the body. The Little Rock police responded and discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Silver Alert inactivated for missing man in Pope Co.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Russellville Police Department (RPD) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old man. Terry Pat Beaverson went missing on Friday, Sept. 23 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 2103 Skyline Drive in Russellville. Beaverson is 5'10", weighs 175 lbs.,...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

