Idaho State

Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5 (9/23/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 3 days ago

Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as Week 5 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 5 of the 2022 Idaho high school football season kicks off Friday night (September 23) with several big games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Idaho , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Idaho high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

