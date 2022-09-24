Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 5 (9/23/22)

Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as Week 5 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 5 of the 2022 Idaho high school football season kicks off Friday night (September 23) with several big games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Idaho , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Idaho high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A 1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A 2 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Idaho:

How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 4: Meridian off to first 4-0 start since 2007

Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 4 of 2022 fall season

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (September 12-17)?

SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Idaho high school football (Sept. 19)

Full football coverage on SBLive Idaho