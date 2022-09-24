Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Health Holds Hiring Event for New Rehab Unit
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health will be holding an in-person hiring event with open interviews. The event will take place on Wedneday, October 5th, from 4-7 PM on the Saint Joseph's Campus on 555 Saint Joseph's Boulevard in Elmira. A member of the Human Resources team will be on hand to direct attendees.
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
Lourdes Hospital’s Parent – Ascension – Posts $1.8 B Annual Loss
Ascension - the operator of Binghamton's Lourdes Hospital - has reported a net loss of more than $1.8 billion for its fiscal year. According to the medical news website Fierce Healthcare, the St. Louis-based company reported a more than $2 billion increase in operating expenses along with $1.2 billion in net losses from investments.
NewsChannel 36
Mobile Mural Ribbon Cutting in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY)--Instead of getting upset that a mural once thought by many to be a staple of Horseheads was painted over, a group of local moms and businesses came together to help create a new one. Unveiled this past Saturday at Hanover Square, Mayor Robert Maloney helped cut the ribbon for the village’s very first moving mural.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Anxiety and Depression Workshop in the Southern Tier
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- For people who suffer from anxiety and depression, Carla Cain has ways to help. She has a workshop for people to help themselves and overcome their struggles with mental health. These workshops take place all around the Southern Tier. Cain, a retired, professional counselor, has...
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
NewsChannel 36
Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
NewsChannel 36
Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
NewsChannel 36
Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
WETM
Pet of the Week: Kenzie, Schuyler County Humane Society
(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl in need of help treating a serious heart condition. Kenzie is a spayed 1-year-old Bull Terrier Mix. She came to the shelter after she was living as a stray near the National Forest in Hector. She was eventually able to be captured and taken to safety.
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Winning ticket bought in Binghamton
One of two winning tickets for the Take 5 midday drawing on Saturday was purchased on the Eastside of Binghamton.
Binghamton looks to transform Memorial Bridge
The City of Binghamton is looking to devote half of an historic downtown bridge to walkers and cyclists.
NewsChannel 36
Car Crashes into House North of Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) - Emergency crews responded to a car that crashed into a house earlier today just north of Spencer. The crash happened early Monday afternoon, at the home on Route 34 in Tioga county. The house suffered damage along the front side. The car had been removed before our videographer arrived on scene.
BC Festival of Lights acquires Tall Pines Forest of Lights
Last week, the Broome County Festival of Lights announced the acquisition of the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights.
whcuradio.com
Crews extinguish garage fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by Owego firefighters. Authorities say a garage caught fire around 2:15 PM yesterday. They say a chainsaw was used to make entry and put out the blaze. Photos show a vehicle was wrecked in the fire. No injuries were reported.
Planned power outage today in Endicott
Many residents of Endicott will be without power for part of the afternoon.
Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
Comments / 2