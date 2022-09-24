ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

Arnot Health Holds Hiring Event for New Rehab Unit

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Arnot Health will be holding an in-person hiring event with open interviews. The event will take place on Wedneday, October 5th, from 4-7 PM on the Saint Joseph's Campus on 555 Saint Joseph's Boulevard in Elmira. A member of the Human Resources team will be on hand to direct attendees.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Mobile Mural Ribbon Cutting in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY)--Instead of getting upset that a mural once thought by many to be a staple of Horseheads was painted over, a group of local moms and businesses came together to help create a new one. Unveiled this past Saturday at Hanover Square, Mayor Robert Maloney helped cut the ribbon for the village’s very first moving mural.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Elmira, NY
Health
Chemung County, NY
Health
Chemung County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Elmira, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Elmira, NY
Vaccines
City
Chemung, NY
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
NewsChannel 36

Anxiety and Depression Workshop in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- For people who suffer from anxiety and depression, Carla Cain has ways to help. She has a workshop for people to help themselves and overcome their struggles with mental health. These workshops take place all around the Southern Tier. Cain, a retired, professional counselor, has...
GILLETT, PA
NewsChannel 36

Leader of the Pack Corporate Challenge returns to the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - In light of Hunger Action Month, businesses went head-to-head at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier Friday morning to help kids get the meals they need this fall. Ten of the food bank's corporate sponsors went head-to-head this week to see who could pack food...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Hochul Announces $4.5 Million in Improvements for Stony Brook State Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will inject $4.5 million dollars in new investment to Stony Brook State Park in Dansville. According to Hochul, who said state parks are the anchor to the regions tourism industry, the money will be spent on improving Stony Brook facilities near swimming areas.
DANSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads roads closing for water main repairs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains. The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. Grand Central will be closed from […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Chad, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Chad, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Chad is a four-year-old male terrier mix who is naturally playful and curious. He is choosy his canine friends, Chad gets along best with females. He is not into cats, and it is best if he joins a household with kids who are 10 years old and older.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM

Pet of the Week: Kenzie, Schuyler County Humane Society

(WETM) — Today’s Pet of the Week is a sweet girl in need of help treating a serious heart condition. Kenzie is a spayed 1-year-old Bull Terrier Mix. She came to the shelter after she was living as a stray near the National Forest in Hector. She was eventually able to be captured and taken to safety.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival

DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
DRYDEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Car Crashes into House North of Spencer

SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) - Emergency crews responded to a car that crashed into a house earlier today just north of Spencer. The crash happened early Monday afternoon, at the home on Route 34 in Tioga county. The house suffered damage along the front side. The car had been removed before our videographer arrived on scene.
SPENCER, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews extinguish garage fire in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by Owego firefighters. Authorities say a garage caught fire around 2:15 PM yesterday. They say a chainsaw was used to make entry and put out the blaze. Photos show a vehicle was wrecked in the fire. No injuries were reported.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
ELMIRA, NY

