ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 50

Crown royal
3d ago

It's a shame that we're having to spend all of this money on invasive illegals that the federal government should be stopping...CLOSE THAT DAMN BORDER... anything not coming across the bridge catches lead...the word will travel back FAST.

Reply(6)
12
Mowog
3d ago

The whole system is broken down . And they don't care.They have known about all this that needs attention but did nothing. They covered it up like good little puppets. Usually when you mow the grass you clean up the garbage first. Common practice!But along Hwy. 71 West they mowed and the garbage is everywhere now all chopped up along the side of the road. These people don't even care anymore.We have all been lied to for so long now it's a disgrace to all of us.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.

An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lampasas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke launches 'college tour' at UT Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke launched his "College Tour" across Texas at the University of Texas at Austin Monday morning. The Democratic candidate for governor kicked off the event at UT's LBJ Presidential Library at 10 a.m. O'Rourke says the tour serves as an opportunity for young people, including students, to get registered to vote before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Dams#Infrastructure#Erosion#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#State#The Texas Commission#The State Of Texas#The Watershed Protection#Tceq
Click2Houston.com

1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
highlandernews.com

Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing

A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields

AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting

TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
TROY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy