Crown royal
3d ago
It's a shame that we're having to spend all of this money on invasive illegals that the federal government should be stopping...CLOSE THAT DAMN BORDER... anything not coming across the bridge catches lead...the word will travel back FAST.
Mowog
3d ago
The whole system is broken down . And they don't care.They have known about all this that needs attention but did nothing. They covered it up like good little puppets. Usually when you mow the grass you clean up the garbage first. Common practice!But along Hwy. 71 West they mowed and the garbage is everywhere now all chopped up along the side of the road. These people don't even care anymore.We have all been lied to for so long now it's a disgrace to all of us.
Texas population growth expected to put strain on water supply
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown says its current water infrastructure will meet demand through 2052, and until 2057 with proper conservation efforts. But with more people expected to keep moving to the area, the City is trying to plan further ahead and keep up with demand. This...
KVUE
Longtime Brushy Creek fisherman cautiously optimistic as aquatic wildlife returns after wastewater overflow
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Chris Johnson fishes Brushy Creek every week. "I've been leading guided tours for 16 years, owned my fly-fishing shop for 14," Johnson said as he tromped through a small grove in Cedar Park's Champion Park. Johnson walked up to one of his favorite spots on...
One year later, residents say conditions have improved at The Standard at Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in November 2021. There's supposed to be no place like home – but last August, residents at The Standard at Austin apartment complex in West Campus said their home was no place they wanted to be. "I know...
texasstandard.org
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.
An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke launches 'college tour' at UT Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Beto O'Rourke launched his "College Tour" across Texas at the University of Texas at Austin Monday morning. The Democratic candidate for governor kicked off the event at UT's LBJ Presidential Library at 10 a.m. O'Rourke says the tour serves as an opportunity for young people, including students, to get registered to vote before the Oct. 11 registration deadline.
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
Click2Houston.com
1836 Project promotes sanitized version of Texas history, experts say
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A committee charged with producing a “patriotic” telling of Texas history approved a 15-page pamphlet last month that will now be distributed to new Texas drivers. The advisory...
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
KXAN
How many hurricanes have hit Texas?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
Texas Water Utilities issues boil water notice for some Henderson County customers
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Texas Water Utilities issued a boil water notice for some Henderson County customers on Saturday. Officials said a water line was hit by a customer who was doing some yard work. The people who are being impacted are those who use the Westwood Beach 1 water system in Chandler. This […]
foxsanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
highlandernews.com
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing
A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
KVUE
Lake Travis ISD approves purchase of bulletproof shields
AUSTIN, Texas — School safety remains the top priority for schools across the state. Lake Travis ISD could soon be equipping school district police with bulletproof shields. The school board voted unanimously to apply for a grant to purchase them this week. Officials are asking for seven shields that cost $9,000 each, totaling to $63,000.
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
KVUE
