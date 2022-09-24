ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 4 (9/23/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyjq3_0i88T3oy00

Get the latest Oregon high school football scores on SBLive as Week 4 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 4 of the 2022 Oregon high school football season kicks off Friday (September 23) with several big games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 4 action on SBLive Oregon , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Oregon high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE OREGON SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Oregon high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

---

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Oregon:

Meet the Oregon high school football stars of the week (Sept. 12-18)

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Boys Athlete of the Week?

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Oregon High School Team of the Week?

Oregon high school football predictions from SBLive: Who will win in Week 4?

Full football coverage on SBLive Oregon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Games#Live Scores#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive Oregon#The Nfhs Network#Sblive Sports
Scorebook Live

Hurricane Ian's impact in Georgia still uncertain

With Hurricane Ian expected to come ashore in Florida as soon as Thursday, several high schools in the Sunshine State and their school systems are being proactive in keeping their students safe by postponing football games scheduled for Friday night. Ian, currently a Category 2 storm and expected ...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Central Florida Week 5 Roundup

ORLANDO, FLORIDA– Non-district games proved to be battles last Friday night, and players and coaches will be the first to tell you that it was worth the effort. Week 5 featured some intense matchups that brought out the best in teams. And fans were treated to some terrific high school football. ...
FLORIDA STATE
987thebull.com

Oregon Man Receives First Of It’s Kind Heart Transplant In Pacific Northwest

Seattle, Wash. (Jim Ferretti) — Ryan Stovall just turned 48 years old, but it almost did not happen. The Beaver Creak man says last year he was working at a job site in Seattle, Washington. One day he says he got really sick. “I thought I had pneumonia.” So he drove himself to a medical clinic to get checked out. He says he almost didn’t make it there because he was too week, “They said my lungs were full of blood because my heart wasn’t pumping properly. I was confused because I had never been in a hospital before so I called my wife and told her they’re keeping me overnight.” A few hours later he says, he died.
OREGON STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy