Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after authorities say wife’s drink was spiked with meth
A Sharp County man has been arrested after authorities allege he spiked his wife’s drink with meth. According to circuit court records, Caleb L. Hale, 34, of Williford, was charged with one felony count of the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person. The charge...
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KTLO
Baxter County man changes plea to guilty, gets 35 years in prison on murder charge
A jury trial for one of two men charged with the late June 2019 murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Wade Pickett of Mountain Home was cancelled Monday and 29-year-old James Edward “Tyler” Davis of Norfork changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison in Baxter County Circuit Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee
A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
KTLO
Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation
A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
KTLO
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony drug charge after investigators said he admitted to spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamine. Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Caleb Lee Hale of Williford on one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
Kait 8
Spay and neuter group asking for community’s help
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas non-profit is asking for the community’s help when it comes to making sure pets are spayed and neutered. Stop the Cycle of Fulton and Sharp County accepts applications for those that cannot afford to get their pet neutered or spayed. Board...
KTLO
Hobbs charged with attacking woman, not letting her go
A man charged with holding a woman prisoner in a tent they were living in and physically abusing her for two days appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Corey Darius Hobbs of Mountain Home told the court the victim had been less than truthful in her recall of events and he felt the case against him would be dismissed.
KTLO
Guilty plea sends man to prison for 5 years
A Gassville man pled guilty to charges in two open criminal cases and was sentenced to five years in prison during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-six-year-old Sean Patrick O’Neill is charged with participating in the burglary of a convenience store/gas station in Lakeview and with possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and brass knuckles on another occasion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Sulphur Rock woman arrested in connection to local drug trafficking case
A Sulphur Rock woman has been arrested in connection with a recent drug trafficking case against 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray, whom authorities say is her boyfriend. 33-year-old Lauren Ariel Jernigan was arrested Wednesday, while visiting Gray at the Baxter County Detention Center. Law enforcement discovered through phone recordings with him, she had removed evidence from the scene while authorities were conducting a search of his residence.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
sgfcitizen.org
Dollar General soon competition for legacy, small-town store in Dora
DORA – It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It...
KTLO
4 arrested on multiple drug charges
Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 23rd, 2022. Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82 yd walkoff TD) Nominee #1 is Batesville. The Pioneers block a Nettleton go ahead field...
Comments / 1