thecinemaholic.com
Engage Kiss Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Written by Fumiaki Maruto, ‘Engage Kiss’ is a romantic-comedy anime that follows Shuu Ogata, the owner of a private military business who lives in Bayron City- a metropolis known for providing a comfortable and luxurious lifestyle to its inhabitants, thanks to a newly discovered energy source. But despite having a lucrative private business, the young demon exterminator struggles to make ends meet and has to take the help of his demon partner Kisara to help with finances. Apart from working together to keep the city safe from demons, the duo also join hands to handle household matters.
thecinemaholic.com
Classroom of the Elite Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?
Inspired by the light novel series written by Shougo Kinugasa, ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ or ‘Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e’ is a psychological thriller anime. The show follows Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, a seemingly ordinary and unassuming student at the Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where learners are divided into four classes. While on the surface, the reputed educational institution appears to be a utopia, the meritocratic system pushes students to take drastic measures to survive. Since there is no bar on the methods they end up resorting to, the game of survival and cut-throat competition eventually takes an ugly turn in which Kiyotaka actively plays a critical role.
This 21-Year-Old 'Law & Order' Newcomer Stole the Show in the Three-Way Crossover Event
On Thursday, Sept. 22, NBC brought back not one, not two, but all three of the series that make up Dick Wolf’s long-lived procedural drama franchise Law & Order. Promos for the highly anticipated three-way crossover event teased that viewers will be greeted by more than a few familiar faces in the premiere. But there will also be a few new characters joining the franchise in 2022 — one of which is Detective Frank Cosgrove’s daughter, Lily.
TVGuide.com
Bridgerton Season 3: News, Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and More
It's been months since new episodes of Bridgerton bowed on Netflix, and fans will have to wait quite a bit longer for more. The series is still in production in London on Season 3, but information about the next chapter in the steamy romance series is already starting to drip out. Like the avid Whistledown readers of the Ton, we can't help but soak up all the latest gossip.
A Look Back At The Guts And Glory Of Actress Diana Rigg: From "The Avengers" To "Game of Thrones"
[Note: This article is based on entertainment and media reports from IMDB.com, biography.com, The New York Times, and the book, Glamour, Gidgets, and the Girl Next Door: Television's Iconic Women From The '50s, '60s, and '70s.]
Showtime Sets Its Sights On Phil Spector Docuseries With Trailer & Premiere
Showtime is targeting a November release for its Phil Spector docuseries and has unveiled a trailer that highlights the guns and mayhem surrounding the legendary and controversial record producer. The premium cabler is launching four-part series Spector, which is a co-production with British pay-TV broadcaster Sky on November 4. The series will look at what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003 when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion. The victim was a charismatic and once prolific film actress whom Spector had met just that night. Through the lens of this notorious crime and the infamous trial...
‘The Slumber Party’ Coming-Of-Age Comedy Movie Based On ‘The Sleepover’ Teen Novel Ordered By Disney Branded Television
EXCLUSIVE: Disney Branded Television has begun production on The Slumber Party, a Disney Original Movie based on Jen Malone’s popular teen novel The Sleepover, from Imagine Kids+Family, a division of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment. Production got underway today in Atlanta. Darby Camp (Big Little Lies), Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven’s Home), Valentina Herrera (Black Widow), Dallas Liu (Pen15) and newcomers Alex Cooper Cohen and Ramon Rodriguez star in the coming-of-age comedy, directed by Veronica Rodriguez (Let’s Get Married), and written by Eydie Faye (Fuller House). The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as...
‘Wolf Pack’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares First-Look Photo Of Her Character; Teases Series Premiere
Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a first look at her Wolf Pack character Kristin Ramsey, a chief arson investigator who she describes as a “hard person to crack” with plenty of secrets of her own. “Meet Kristin Ramsey…. coming January 2023,” she shared via Instagram on Friday. Although it’s a silhouette, Kristin is shown in her work jacket in the middle of the woods with a bright light illuminating her from the front. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) The Paramount+ series Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom and developed by Teen Wolf‘s...
thecinemaholic.com
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 Recap and Ending Explained
‘Rick and Morty‘ season 6 ditches its science fiction and space-faring adventures for a horror-themed narrative in the fourth episode. The episode, titled ‘Night Family,’ sees the Sanchez/Smith household using new technology to create counterparts who take over their life at night. However, the “night family” soon revolts, resulting in a scary, dark, and nightmarish fight for survival among the two factions. If you are wondering whether Rick manages to save his family and return things to normal, we’ve got you covered! Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff
Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
Enola Holmes 2 trailer sees Millie Bobbie Brown and Henry Cavill team up for the case of a lifetime
Chaos will ensue in Enola Holmes 2
New Vikings Valhalla season 2 clip sees our heroes make a desperate last stand
Get ready for another bloody season
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder Free Online
Best sites to watch Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder - Last updated on Sep 24, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Jack the Ripper - Eine Frau jagt einen Mörder on this page.
