‘Rick and Morty‘ season 6 ditches its science fiction and space-faring adventures for a horror-themed narrative in the fourth episode. The episode, titled ‘Night Family,’ sees the Sanchez/Smith household using new technology to create counterparts who take over their life at night. However, the “night family” soon revolts, resulting in a scary, dark, and nightmarish fight for survival among the two factions. If you are wondering whether Rick manages to save his family and return things to normal, we’ve got you covered! Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 episode 4! SPOILERS AHEAD!

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO