Park City Fire responds to possible hazmat spill
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a possible hazmat spill on Little Kate Road. The building was quickly evacuated […]
Salt Lake City to Gain a New Food Hall and Rooftop Bar in Granary District
(Good Things Utah) Never know what to eat? Struggle agreeing on dinner with your partner? Want a great place to meet up with friends for a drink? Might we suggest a trip to the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar. Woodbine is located at 545 W. 700 S. in Salt Lake City just off the 6th South exit in the Granary District. This might just be your newest spot to get a bowl of ramen and a slice of pizza, all in one spot. Everyone will be happy about your restaurant pick!
Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?
If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan
Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
Draper City suing Geneva Rock, the mining company at Point of the Mountain
DRAPER, Utah — Draper city is suing the mining company at the Point of the Mountain, Geneva Rock. The city wants to keep Geneva Rock from expanding. However, the company claims its operations are protected under Utah Code. KSL Legal Consultant Greg Skordas says there’s a chance that mining...
Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
Family pharmacy rebuilt in Holladay after devastating fire destroyed Millcreek location
HOLLADAY — You don't see as many mom-and-pop neighborhood pharmacies anymore, especially a brand-new one. For Heather Karren, though, she just couldn't think of life without a particular pharmacy in Holladay. "It's a very unique place," she said. "Everybody knows everything about everybody." Her father, Glade Baldwin, spent 30...
Brothers arrested, accused of bringing guns to Salt Lake City school
Highland High School in Salt Lake City is on "secure alert" after guns were found in the backpacks of two brothers who are students at the school on Monday.
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Escik, a...
Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 62-Unit Harmony Hills in Lehi, Utah
LEHI, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Harmony Hills, a 62-unit assisted living facility in Lehi, located on the north bank of Utah Lake between Salt Lake City and Provo. The community was built in 2016, totaling approximately 46,000 square feet on 1.5...
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 3 Start Date and Cast News
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' is down two cast members as the Bravo reality show returns for Season 3.
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
SLC neighborhood hopes for less crime with problematic motel's closure
After 62 years of business, the Gateway Inn in the Fairpark area of Salt Lake is renting out its final room.
Draper City takes legal action against Geneva Rock over expanded mining operation
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper City filed a complaint against Geneva Rock Products, Inc. asking the court to reject Geneva’s claim that a proposed mining expansion, at its quarry at The Point of the Mountain, is exempt from Draper City zoning ordinances. Geneva, through a Declaration of Notice...
Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
Volunteers, company come together for mural at Utah Refugee Goats farm
Sometimes it just takes a splash of color to brighten everyone’s day — at least, that’s the hope. Dozens of volunteers from Utah and Salt Lake counties descended on the Utah Refugee Goats farm in Salt Lake City on Saturday to paint a barn-side mural and build community.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
