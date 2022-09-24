ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC 4

Salt Lake City to Gain a New Food Hall and Rooftop Bar in Granary District

(Good Things Utah) Never know what to eat? Struggle agreeing on dinner with your partner? Want a great place to meet up with friends for a drink? Might we suggest a trip to the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar. Woodbine is located at 545 W. 700 S. in Salt Lake City just off the 6th South exit in the Granary District. This might just be your newest spot to get a bowl of ramen and a slice of pizza, all in one spot. Everyone will be happy about your restaurant pick!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Is Utah’s best fried chicken found at this neighborhood taqueria?

If you’ve yet to try Facil Taqueria, you are in for a treat. The Olympus Cove eatery is about to celebrate its first brick-and-mortar anniversary. More than five years ago, Spencer Herrera and Dallas Olsen opened Facil as a food truck. Now nestled in an unassuming strip mall, the two, alongside their loyal team, have created something unique, adding to Salt Lake City’s culinary landscape. The food is outstanding. Olsen and his co-chefs have created an exciting menu. A written testament to the culinary prowess of the restaurant. Herrera earns the credit for the excellent bar and cocktail menu, plus flawless hospitality. Facil Taqueria is the complete package. Twists on Mexican classics and new creations alike. Adding to the finishing touch is the pairing of some seriously impressive cocktails. Facil is a must try for any occasion. Date night or family dinner. You won’t be sorry.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Astra Tower in Salt Lake City announces the closing of a $176 million construction loan

Salt Lake City —Affiliates of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., (“Cantor”) a leading global financial services firm and real assets investment company, and Silverstein Properties (“Silverstein”), a leading global full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm, announce the latest closing of construction financing for an investment by Cantor Silverstein Opportunity Zone Trust, Inc. (“CSOZ Trust”).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Business
Gephardt Daily

Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident

A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 62-Unit Harmony Hills in Lehi, Utah

LEHI, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Harmony Hills, a 62-unit assisted living facility in Lehi, located on the north bank of Utah Lake between Salt Lake City and Provo. The community was built in 2016, totaling approximately 46,000 square feet on 1.5...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Semi driver killed in Utah County rollover, fire

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck driver who was hauling a box trailer died Monday morning in a Utah County rollover accident that resulted in a vehicle fire. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. 6, in the area of mile...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT

