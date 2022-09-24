ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

New Burlington store opening in Cleveland

By Jordan Unger
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.

The discount retail store, located at 14901 Lorain Avenue, is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 7.

The first 200 customers that day will receive a $5 bonus card to use toward their purchase.

Similar deals continue throughout the weekend. On Oct. 8, the first 200 customers will get a scratch off card revealing up to $250 in store credit. On Oct. 9, customers will get a free tote while supplies last.

A $5,000 donation will be given to Marion C Seltzer School during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new Cleveland location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It becomes the retailer’s 30th location in the state of Ohio.

Burlington stores offer a selection of clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home décor and more.

Comments / 14

luvautumun 10
2d ago

please don't ruin this store it is surprising they are taking a chance in that area. take pride

Reply(5)
5
 

