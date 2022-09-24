This months Wise County, regular grand jury indicted more than 20 people on nearly 50 crimes, including aggravated murder, and strangulation. Among those indicted are two southwest Virginia prison inmates. 38 year old William Scott Pettigrew in Red Onion State Prison and 34 year old Justin William Crenshaw in Wallens Ridge State Prison both face one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in two separate incidents inside the prisons. If convicted, each face a mandatory life sentence and a fine of up to one hundred thousand dollars for aggravated murder and five years for the strangulation charge.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO