ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Two suspects indicted in separate corrections facility deaths: VADOC

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted the correction facilities said. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce at Wallens Ridge State Prison on November...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Law#Cold Case#Unsolved Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
993thex.com

Wise County Grand Jury Indicts Two Southwest Virginia Inmates On Murder Charges

This months Wise County, regular grand jury indicted more than 20 people on nearly 50 crimes, including aggravated murder, and strangulation. Among those indicted are two southwest Virginia prison inmates. 38 year old William Scott Pettigrew in Red Onion State Prison and 34 year old Justin William Crenshaw in Wallens Ridge State Prison both face one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in two separate incidents inside the prisons. If convicted, each face a mandatory life sentence and a fine of up to one hundred thousand dollars for aggravated murder and five years for the strangulation charge.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lawmakers’ encounter at event leads to assault charge

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments in a simmering political fight, after one southwest Virginia lawmaker accused another of assault. Del. Marie March (R-Floyd Co.) swore out the warrant alleging misdemeanor assault after an event in Wytheville Saturday night. She said Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick Co.) hit her with his shoulder as he was leaving the fundraiser for 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
WYTHEVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy