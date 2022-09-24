Read full article on original website
Related
Two suspects indicted for separate inmate deaths at Virginia prisons
The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that two suspects connected to separate inmate deaths inside different facilities have been indicted.
Virginia cold case database grows with new cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- In the months since its initial launch, the Virginia State Police's cold case database has grown, giving new hope to those impacted by unsolved homicides and disappearances across the state.
New website helping to bring more attention to Virginia's cold cases
Now many are hopeful that Virginia’s new cold case website will bring back the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved.
WJLA
Two suspects indicted in separate corrections facility deaths: VADOC
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Two suspects connected with separate inmate deaths inside Virginia Department of Corrections facilities have been indicted the correction facilities said. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Crenshaw was indicted on aggravated murder and strangulation charges for the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce at Wallens Ridge State Prison on November...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Convicted double murderer accused in Virginia prison slaying
A Washington man has been charged in the death of a fellow prisoner at Virginia's notorious Wallens Ridge State Prison, a supermax facility at the state's western edge.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
News 3 Investigates: Police fail to submit images of missing Virginia children
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s public database, there are roughly 500 children reported missing in Virginia.
Police advise the public to stay alert after third pedestrian death in a month across Central Virginia
At least three pedestrians have been hit and killed across Central Virginia over the last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Virginia launches Cold Case website: Bringing attention to unsolved crime mysteries
As families, friends and law enforcement gather Sunday for the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, many are hopeful that Virginia’s new Cold Case website will help renew the public’s attention to those cases that remain unsolved. The website is a searchable database that features information, photographs,...
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
Virginia man pushes for 'cost-effective tool' to prevent drunk driving
Mike Goodove holds on tight to a picture of him and his younger brother Jeffrey at the University of Virginia in 1990. It’s the last photo ever taken of the pair.
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
993thex.com
Wise County Grand Jury Indicts Two Southwest Virginia Inmates On Murder Charges
This months Wise County, regular grand jury indicted more than 20 people on nearly 50 crimes, including aggravated murder, and strangulation. Among those indicted are two southwest Virginia prison inmates. 38 year old William Scott Pettigrew in Red Onion State Prison and 34 year old Justin William Crenshaw in Wallens Ridge State Prison both face one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in two separate incidents inside the prisons. If convicted, each face a mandatory life sentence and a fine of up to one hundred thousand dollars for aggravated murder and five years for the strangulation charge.
WDBJ7.com
Lawmakers’ encounter at event leads to assault charge
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are new developments in a simmering political fight, after one southwest Virginia lawmaker accused another of assault. Del. Marie March (R-Floyd Co.) swore out the warrant alleging misdemeanor assault after an event in Wytheville Saturday night. She said Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick Co.) hit her with his shoulder as he was leaving the fundraiser for 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith.
WJLA
MPD searching for white Kia Optima following shooting death of 62-year-old man in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is looking for a vehicle following the shooting death of a 62-year-old man Saturday. 62-year-old Arthur Harrison, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., was killed in the 2700 block of 30th Street, Southeast around 11:39 a.m., police said. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
WJLA
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Department of Education's revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group says students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on Sept. 27....
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Comments / 0