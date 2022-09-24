Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
In the final trailer for Paramount Pictures' Smile, the widest grins cut the deepest
Finally, a horror movie New Yorkers can really stand behind. Smile, Paramount Pictures’ latest stab at horror, exists on the premise that someone just randomly smiling at you is one of the most offensive, frightening things there is—and the studio is certainly rearing to prove its point. Fresh off a creepy Jumbotron-based marketing stunt at three different Major League Baseball games last weekend, Smile has one last trailer for viewing pleasure before the film’s premiere on September 30.
MLB・
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Darth Vader's voice in Obi-Wan Kenobi was entirely AI-generated
James Earl Jones has apparently given his permission for the voice of his iconic villain Darth Vader to become an AI-generated effect. Has already done so, in fact, for his recent “appearance” in Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi: Although Lucasfilm was quick to note that Jones “guided” the generation of Vader’s lines in the show, the actual voice for the character was generated by an AI firm called Respeecher in Ukraine.
A.V. Club
Love, Victor's Michael Cimino transfers to a new school, joins the cast of Never Have I Ever
Following the conclusion of Love, Victor earlier this year, star Michael Cimino is transferring to a new school. In a new preview video, Netflix has announced that the actor is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever for the teen comedy’s fourth and final season. He’ll be playing a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
A.V. Club
Kyle MacLachlan on deciphering David Lynch, rallying Fremen in Dune, and dancing to EDM in Confess, Fletch
In Confess, Fletch, Kyle MacLachlan plays Horan, a germophobe art dealer who dances to electronic music when he’s alone. That seems fitting for an actor who, since his debut in the 1984 adaptation of Dune, has always danced to a different tune. Frequently, that beat has been drummed out by director David Lynch, who first enlisted him for Dune, then brought him in to play a college student exploring the sinister edges of suburbia in Blue Velvet, and eventually cast him in Twin Peaks as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, a character whose virtuousness served as a bright light to expose the evil lurking below the surface of Lynch’s fictional Northwestern town.
A.V. Club
In a new clip from Wednesday, catching a dorm-room spy comes in very handy
Parents and invasion of privacy are age-old allies, whether it’s tracking a cell phone location, reading a diary, or recruiting a sibling for the dirty work. When it comes to the Addams family (as chronicled in Tim Burton’s new Netflix series Wednesday), the perceived key to getting the skinny is having a right-hand... well, hand to take care of things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
The best movies right now on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of terrific films, from classic dramas and comedies to a new wave of declarative originals. But amid today’s hypercompetitive streaming wars, the platform has been hindered perhaps more than any other by ongoing shuffling of titles. So, what’s a movie-hungry subscriber to do? Read The A.V. Club’s recommendations for the best available films on Prime Video, that’s what.
A.V. Club
Don’t Worry Darling
We regret to inform you that the Don’t Worry Darling press cycle isn’t quite over (though surely it must be soon, right? Right?). Yes, the film is finally out, and Chris Pine and Florence Pugh skipped the final premiere, and Pugh may or may not have gotten in a screaming match with Olivia Wilde on set, but we’re past that now. Onto a new player: Kiki Layne.
A.V. Club
Take a first look at Netflix's Shadow And Bone season two
Are you ready to step back into the Grishaverse? Netflix still hasn’t released a premiere date for Shadow And Bone’s second season, but the streamer released a brief teaser trailer during its global fan event today. The exciting footage only makes the wait more challenging, huh?. Eric Heisserer’s...
A.V. Club
10 books you should read in October, including David Bowie's Moonage Daydream and William Shatner's Boldly Go
Every month, a deluge of new books comes flooding out from big publishers, indie houses, and self-publishing platforms. To help you navigate the wave of titles arriving in October, The A.V. Club has narrowed down the options to 10 books we’re most excited about, including a collection of hundreds of photographs chronicling David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust era, a ninth autobiographical outing from Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner; and the tumultuous memoirs of Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Netflix serves up a November premiere date for The Crown season 5
It’s almost time to witness Imelda Staunton’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. Netflix announced during its global fan event called TUDUM that the highly anticipated drama returns for its fifth season on November 9, about two months after the real Queen died on September 8. Created by Peter Morgan, the historical drama charts the British monarch’s life, marriage, and rule over the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms.
A.V. Club
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Look: We can’t tell you why 2022 has become The Year Of Pinocchio, as both Disney and Netflix have offered up big-budget, lavish recreations of Carlo Collodi’s classic novel about a puppet with aspirations to be made of meat. We can tell you, though, that Netflix’s offering—co-directed by Guillermo Del Toro, who put his name right up there in the title—looks absolutely amazing, at least as far as a new behind-the-scenes featurette released today at Netflix’s TUDUM event is concerned.
A.V. Club
Read This: Alan Rickman's diaries reveal his less-than-flattering opinions about Harry Potter
Severus Snape was always (no Harry Potter pun intended) a controversial figure in the HP fandom. He was a spiteful bully of children and former wizard Nazi, but he also had a big crush on Harry’s mom and dedicated his life to fighting evil in her memory. It’s hard to imagine any actor pulling that off with the kind of gravitas and grace of Alan Rickman.
A.V. Club
Kevin Feige felt it was "much too soon" after Chadwick Boseman’s death to recast Black Panther
The release of the Black Panther sequel is sure to dredge up feelings about the death of Chadwick Boseman, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved stars. While most of the details of Wakanda Forever are still under wraps, we know that the movie will deal with the loss of King T’Challa in some form. And according to MCU overlord Kevin Feige, there was never a question of having another actor step into T’Challa’s shoes.
A.V. Club
First trailer for HBO’s Last Of Us adaptation introduces Joel, Ellie, and… “ominous clicking”
Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us was a PlayStation 3 game that was met with so much critical and commercial acclaim that Sony put out a remastered version for PlayStation 4 and then a full remake for PlayStation 5, ensuring that people will always have easy access to The Last Of Us. But what about people who don’t have any kind of PlayStation? Well, HBO has them covered with its adaptation of The Last Of Us, written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin and Last Of Us’ game director Neil Druckmann, and it just got a new trailer today.
A.V. Club
Spirited Away
There’s a moment early on in Spirited Away that sticks with me after countless viewings and many years. Plucky ponytailed 10-year-old protagonist Chihiro breaks down by a river after losing her parents—and the human world she recognizes—in a bathhouse for the spirits. “It’s just a dream, a stupid dream,” Chihiro chides herself as she begins to cry. “Go away, disappear! Disappear!” When she looks down, she gasps in a moment of clarity her own ability to self-actualize: her fingertips begin dissolving into nothing.
A.V. Club
Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in first trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2
Move over, hot girl summer: who-dunit fall is in full swing this autumnal season. From peeling back the layers of a crime most foul in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to Saoirse Ronan uncovering a theater-based murder in See How They Run, mysteries have taken over as the chosen film genre for the cooler weather. There can never be enough secrets to uncover, as we get another addition to the who-dunit/fall pairing with Netflix’s first trailer for Enola Holmes 2.
People Are Sharing Things That Are Seen As Signs Of Maturity But Really Shouldn't Be, And It's Thought Provoking
"I always thought there would be a point in my life where I wouldn't be interested in things like video games or Transformers. I looked at my dad, and felt one day I'd just be 'mature' enough to put it all away. That day has not yet come. I'm 50."
Comments / 0