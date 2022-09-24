Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was injured during a police chase on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
okcfox.com
Person shot, killed in southeast Oklahoma City, suspect in custody
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person dead. Officials say police arrived near S High Ave and SE 43rd St and found a person dead. One suspect is reportedly in custody. This is a developing story. For more local news...
okcfox.com
Bail set at $950,000 for suspect in crash that injured Edmond police officer
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The suspect in a car chase that left an Edmond police officer injured on Friday is facing two felony charges. Garrett Trammell is in the Oklahoma County Jail and facing five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He's also facing one count...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly beating dog with pole in Walmart parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly beating a dog at a Walmart parking lot. Police said they responded to Walmart on E. I-240 Service Road shortly after 11 p.m. on September 22. Police said witnesses told them Robert Gilley was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Man robs pawn shop in NW OKC at gunpoint, police asking for help in identifying suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who robbed a pawn shop at gunpoint. Police say this man pictured robbed a pawn shop in NW Oklahoma City at gunpoint. If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Stabbing victim found bleeding profusely at OnCue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to OU Medical Center. Police responded to OnCue at 3901 NW Expressway just before 3 a.m. Monday. Officers said the victim was sitting against the front of the store and bleeding profusely. Officers found...
okcfox.com
Family thanks Lexington police officer who assisted when their infant wasn't breathing
Lexington, Okla. (KOKH) — A family say they are grateful for a quick thinking Lexington police officer who helped save their baby's life. Police say a family was speeding through downtown Lexington. Tonight, they say they are thankful for the officer that pulled them over. Lt. Kean Allison says...
okcfox.com
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department looking for missing man last seen on Sept. 14
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man. Timothy Girkin was last seen on September 14. Norman police said Girkin is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see him, police ask you call 911 immediately.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two suspects lure man through social media to steal his phone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects who lured a man to meet with them and then stole his phone. Police say these two suspects lured the victim to them through messaging on social media. When they 'met up' with him, they stole his phone.
okcfox.com
One person stabbed overnight at nightclub in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say the incident occurred at a nightclub near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was reportedly stabbed and taken to the hospital. There...
okcfox.com
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
okcfox.com
Addicted Oklahoma: Mother shares her battle with addiction in hopes to help others
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother is sharing her battle with drug addiction, in hopes to save as many women as possible. Red Rock Jordan's Crossing is a safe haven for many women. It can accommodate 82 women battling addiction. Photographs capture the beautiful, and not-so-easy times. Erika...
okcfox.com
First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City on Monday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — First Christian Church was demolished on Monday morning. The building was located near Northwest 36th Street and I-235. First Christian Church, often referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, opened in 1956. Families of victims gathered there after the Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday. The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter, to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months. Rural shelters have fewer resources and public attention than city...
okcfox.com
OG&E crews deploy to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
SHAWNEE (KOKH) - OG&E has deployed 95 line restoration personnel to Florida on Monday to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. On Monday morning, over 60 OG&E trucks carrying 95 linemen and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee. The group will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and then to a designated staging area in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in preparation for expected power outages due to the storm.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
okcfox.com
Fox 25 Fights Cancer and gives Hope
Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
Comments / 0