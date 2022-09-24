ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was injured during a police chase on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Norman Police Department looking for missing man last seen on Sept. 14

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man. Timothy Girkin was last seen on September 14. Norman police said Girkin is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see him, police ask you call 911 immediately.
One person stabbed overnight at nightclub in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say the incident occurred at a nightclub near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was reportedly stabbed and taken to the hospital. There...
First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City on Monday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — First Christian Church was demolished on Monday morning. The building was located near Northwest 36th Street and I-235. First Christian Church, often referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, opened in 1956. Families of victims gathered there after the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday. The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter, to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months. Rural shelters have fewer resources and public attention than city...
OG&E crews deploy to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian

SHAWNEE (KOKH) - OG&E has deployed 95 line restoration personnel to Florida on Monday to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. On Monday morning, over 60 OG&E trucks carrying 95 linemen and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee. The group will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and then to a designated staging area in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in preparation for expected power outages due to the storm.
Fox 25 Fights Cancer and gives Hope

Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
