3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
13newsnow.com
A look at early voting numbers across Hampton Roads, Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Voting for most people is an in and out process, but it's a full-time job for Dianna Moorman. “Forty five days is the longest early voting period than any other state in the country," she told 13News Now Monday. As Director of Elections for James City...
WAVY News 10
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw …. Crews respond to fire on Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake. Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman …. Legacy Lounge fighting back against Norfolk. 4-year-old boy...
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
Eligibility for toll relief expands to benefit more residents
Eligibility for toll relief has expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers, beginning November 1.
Virginia polling districts have been redrawn
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
Virginia senator calls NYT investigation into Bon Secours 'troubling'
The New York Times investigation alleges Bon Secours is failing to use the savings to help underserved populations, putting new scrutiny on the program.
Photos: 9 places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
WAVY News 10
Walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies planned for Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth are planning walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students. The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia...
WAVY News 10
HBCUs Paving the Way: Hampton University
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Steeped in history and tradition, Hampton University is a progressive institution of higher education that draws from its past while charting a course for the future. Located along the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University’s roots reach deep into the history of this nation...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
Remains of Virginia teen who disappeared 47 years ago ID’d
Remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975.
A child is once again a victim of gun violence in Hampton Roads
So far this year, CHKD says they've treated 14 children for gunshot wounds, but that is on track to be lower than the 34 in 2021 and 37 in 2020.
Documentary explores history of asylum for Black patients
The film — written, directed and produced by Virginia Commonwealth University professor Shawn Utsey — was to be featured in the seventh annual Afrikana Film Festival.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
WAVY News 10
Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash …. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old...
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
How Sentara Healthcare moved managed Medicaid into the community
Sentara Healthcare advanced its vision to reach vulnerable populations by moving care into the community. Two months ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based health system set up two neighborhood clinics – one within an emergency homeless shelter – and also went on the road with a mobile care van. The...
Inside Nova
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Comments / 1