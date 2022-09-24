ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

A look at early voting numbers across Hampton Roads, Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — Voting for most people is an in and out process, but it's a full-time job for Dianna Moorman. “Forty five days is the longest early voting period than any other state in the country," she told 13News Now Monday. As Director of Elections for James City...
ELECTIONS
WAVY News 10

Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw …. Crews respond to fire on Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake. Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman …. Legacy Lounge fighting back against Norfolk. 4-year-old boy...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Elections
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WFXR

Virginia polling districts have been redrawn

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia voters should be on the lookout for notices in the mail, regarding their polling locations for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of Elections, district boundaries for federal, state, and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following a census, and this 2022 election will be the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies planned for Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth are planning walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students. The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Luria
WAVY News 10

HBCUs Paving the Way: Hampton University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Steeped in history and tradition, Hampton University is a progressive institution of higher education that draws from its past while charting a course for the future. Located along the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Hampton University’s roots reach deep into the history of this nation...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old fatally shot in Suffolk. Virginia cold case...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Election Local#Early Voting
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Southern Breakfast Platter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixologist Shani Yourman and chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today to make a southern breakfast platter just in time for national better breakfast day. Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Eyewitnesses recount seeing a multi-vehicle crash …. $4.2 million coming to Virginia to help with access …. ‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman …. 2 Virginia Beach hotels among 9 spots in Va. named …. 1 in custody after 4-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

How Sentara Healthcare moved managed Medicaid into the community

Sentara Healthcare advanced its vision to reach vulnerable populations by moving care into the community. Two months ago, the Norfolk, Virginia-based health system set up two neighborhood clinics – one within an emergency homeless shelter – and also went on the road with a mobile care van. The...
NORFOLK, VA
Inside Nova

Early voting for November election begins in Virginia

(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy