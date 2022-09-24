Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved
(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
WAVY News 10
Walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies planned for Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth are planning walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students. The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia...
Photos: 9 places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
WAVY News 10
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw …. Crews respond to fire on Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake. Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman …. Legacy Lounge fighting back against Norfolk. 4-year-old boy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Remains of Virginia teen who disappeared 47 years ago ID’d
Remains of a person found decades ago are those of a teenager who disappeared in 1975.
VA cold cases gain attention through new website
According to a news release, the website features information, photographs, and contact information for unsolved homicides, unidentified persons, and missing person cases that have remained unsolved for at least five years.
WAVY News 10
Blog: Warmer with late night showers Sunday; Eyes on Ian
Fortunately, we’ll continue to enjoy a pleasant stretch of weather across Hampton Roads. The next several days will feature more sunshine than any chance of rain – a bummer because our parched lawns need the rain. Expect a pleasant finish to the weekend as some moisture starts to...
Comments / 0