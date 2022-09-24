ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Utah opponents made a campaign ad together. Here’s what it achieved

(NewsNation) — During the 2020 campaign season, Utah’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor took the unusual step of recording an ad together. Two years later, researchers found it had an effect on those who saw it. The ad featured Democrat Chris Peterson and Republican Spencer Cox praising...
UTAH STATE
WAVY News 10

Walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies planned for Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Students in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth are planning walkouts on Tuesday to protest new model policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration that would roll back protections for transgender students. The Pride Liberation Project, “an entirely student-led LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization based in Virginia...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged …. Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw …. Crews respond to fire on Bainbridge Blvd in Chesapeake. Norfolk police looking for missing elderly woman …. Legacy Lounge fighting back against Norfolk. 4-year-old boy...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

Blog: Warmer with late night showers Sunday; Eyes on Ian

Fortunately, we’ll continue to enjoy a pleasant stretch of weather across Hampton Roads. The next several days will feature more sunshine than any chance of rain – a bummer because our parched lawns need the rain. Expect a pleasant finish to the weekend as some moisture starts to...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy