Read full article on original website
Related
Harvest festival in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — It's the first official weekend of fall, and folks in Lackawanna County welcomed the new season. The Eynon Archbald Lions Club held their annual harvest festival at AC Field in Archbald. The free festival included activities for everyone; food and pumpkin painting, plus community resources such...
Fall festival in Duryea
DURYEA, Pa. — The Duryea Betterment Committee hosted their annual fall fest at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea. There was something for everyone, with over 20 food and craft vendors across the Wilkes-Barre and Scranton area and special activities for kids. Making the most of the first fall...
Bird flu detected in geese in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There aren't many signs of geese at the Griffin Reservoir near Clarks Summit. This, after the Pennsylvania Game Commission, reported more than 30 Canada geese were found sick or dead recently at the reservoir in Lackawanna County, infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI.
Kicking off the Tour De Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Biking to overcome substance abuse, the Tour De Scranton took place in the Electric City Sunday. The charity bike ride raises money to support individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Riders began at Scranton High School and took different routes around the city. The bike ride...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highway dedicated to fallen firefighter in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It was an afternoon of remembrance in Wyoming County on Monday, as dozens of firefighters and family members honored the life of Edward Nulton. "We remember his smile, his character, and he was quite a character," said Reverend Val Rommel. In 2018, the firefighter was...
BC Festival of Lights acquires Tall Pines Forest of Lights
Last week, the Broome County Festival of Lights announced the acquisition of the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights.
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Celebrating Girls in Aviation Day
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The sky is the limit for girls in aviation. "Whether it be a career, a hobby, a passion, you can learn about piloting, air traffic control, marshaling all different aspects of aviation," said Molly Van Scoy, President of NEPA Women in Aviation. 50 girls of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fundraiser held for service dogs
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Honoring public servants, four-legged ones, that is. There was a fundraiser at Behold a New Thing for Canine Companions, an organization that provides service dogs to those who need them. Folks got the chance to hang out with some furry friends, and three lucky winners got...
whcuradio.com
Crews extinguish garage fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by Owego firefighters. Authorities say a garage caught fire around 2:15 PM yesterday. They say a chainsaw was used to make entry and put out the blaze. Photos show a vehicle was wrecked in the fire. No injuries were reported.
Mr. Curiosity Podcast: The Valerie Smock episode
MOOSIC, Pa. — In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe dives deep into the world of WNEP's Valerie Smock!. Mom, Wife, Air Force Reserve, Military Police, Anchor, Producer, Journalist, Reporter, Meteorologist... AND, let's not forget, former girlfriend in a toxic relationship. She's worn them all!! Peel back your ears...
Fate uncertain for two elementary schools in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The future of Nescopeck Elementary Center doesn't look good after school board officials and parents gathered in the Berwick High School auditorium Monday night. The issue at hand is the long-term future of both Nescopeck and Salem Elementary Centers. Two out of the three options...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WETM
Anna Answers: When is the typical first freeze?
Answer: Using the NOWdata database from NOAA we are examining the data from the Elmira Corning Regional Aiport. For Elmira from 2000 to the present, the average first freeze is October 12th. The earliest recorded first freeze during that same time period was September 19th and the latest was November 4th. Both of the earliest and latest took place in the most recent years.
Man dead after fire in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after flames broke out at a home in Scranton Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to the 500 block of North Main Avenue in the city's west side. Heavy fire and smoke were visible when crews arrived on the scene. Officials say a...
Man wanted for robbing two banks
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Monroe County continue to search for a bank robbery suspect. Officers released surveillance photos of the suspect Monday. Investigators say the man entered the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater on Friday and handed the teller a note indicating he was robbing the place.
Luzerne County campers ready for any forecast
KINGSTON, Pa. — A sweater and steak dinner out by the campfire is just one of the ways Bonnie Dry and her husband plan on beating the cold temperatures this weekend while camping at Francis Slocum State Park in Luzerne County. "During the night we start the campfire furnace,...
City of Binghamton offers free firewood at Ely Park
With weather beginning to cool down and fall in full swing, now is a great time to sit outside and enjoy the brisk evenings next to a fire.
Susquehanna County Woman Accused of Leaving Dogs in Hot Trailer
A Montrose woman is accused of leaving dogs locked in a hot trailer with no food or water. Pennsylvania State Police say they were called about the dogs on September 8 and found the animals to be severely malnourished. 26-year-old Makayla Kingston is charged with felony cruelty to animals. Troopers...
WNEP-TV 16
Why Now Is The Time To Consider Ornamental Grasses For Your Landscape
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Ornamental grasses are so versatile in your landscape. Not only can they provide privacy but also drama with their varied textures, colors and heights. If you are planning on adding ornamental grasses to your landscape now is the time to look at the variety of grasses to see how tall and wide they can grow. In the spring, when you purchase them to plant, they are usually cut back and you cannot tell what the mature plant will look like in your garden. Paul shares a full proof plan to find the perfect variety.
George Banks murders 40 years later
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Sunday marked a tragic anniversary in our area. 40 years ago, George Banks went on a killing spree in Wilkes-Barre and in Jenkins Township. 13 people died as a result, many being his own children. Retired Luzerne County Detective Jim Zardeki spoke with us this week...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 2