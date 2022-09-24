Little Falls Council explores impact of increased preliminary levy

The Little Falls City Council voted, 7-1, Monday to set its 2023 preliminary levy at $5.063 million, an increase of 20.92% over the 2022 final levy.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion as to why the proposed preliminary levy was so much higher than in previous years. Leif Hanson was the lone Council member who voted against the motion.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher initially brought a 26.89% increase to the Council as “an exercise” in terms of what could be done in future planning, given favorable conditions to do so now without it having a dramatic impact on residential property owners within the city. Despite the high levy amount, based on the County Assessors Office’s estimated net tax capacity for the city, as of Sept. 15, the preliminary tax rate would be 65.92%, just 1.08% over 2022’s rate.

“If this is something that you want to reduce tonight, you absolutely can,” Radermacher told the Council. “I’m not recommending, saying take it or leave it at the 26% rate. I agree. That is a dramatic increase. I’m just saying that, this is the year in which that being a dramatic increase doesn’t have a negative rippling affect across all taxpayers in our city.”

In previous meetings with the Council and city staff members, Radermacher said a preliminary levy of 15% was discussed. Traditionally, the city sets the preliminary levy and budget high and then works on bringing them down before the final numbers are approved in December. The city can come down from what it sets as the preliminary levy and budget, but it cannot go higher.

The change to 26.89% as a levy increase from the originally discussed 15% stemmed from Radermacher’s discussion with the County Assessors Office, Sept. 15. The valuation increase is estimated to be up 15.6% in Little Falls, giving it a net tax capacity — the maximum amount it could collect — of $7.681 million.

One big factor in that, he said, was the Barrett Petfood Innovations plant being added to the tax roll. However, there was a valuation increase “across the board.” The largest increases are expected to be seen on apartment complexes, with commercial and industrial properties also slated to see a substantial bump.

While there will be an overall increase on valuations for residential homestead property owners, it won’t be as dramatic as what is expected for apartments, commercial and industrial properties.

“Residential homestead property has a percentage base of 1% that can be taxed of its valuation,” Radermacher said. “Whereas commercial and industrial is higher; or non-homestead property is higher. It’s just factoring in all of those different things that come up with what, ultimately, at the end of the day, is called the net tax capacity.”

When the city was discussing 15% for the preliminary levy, Radermacher’s estimate for the net tax capacity was closer to $7 million. When factoring in the actual tax capacity with a 15% preliminary levy increase, the tax rate dropped by more than 2% from what was collected in 2022.

Radermacher said that remained an option for the Council, and he recommended giving it consideration prior to approving the final levy in December. The reason he felt it was worth exploring the 26.89% preliminary increase, however, was because it would allow the city to collect an additional $500,000 that could go toward paying down the debt fund. Ultimately, it would allow the city to close out one of its bonds as early as 2024.

Even increasing the levy to 26.89% to collect that $500,000, he said, most residential homeowners would see a reduction in the city portion of their property taxes.

“I know it seems hard to believe, but that’s actually what can happen,” he said. “It’s just that uniqueness of how we calculate property taxes in Minnesota and what factors go into that calculation that really can change that dynamic.”

At the 26.89% preliminary levy increase, the preliminary tax rate would be 69.17%, about 4.34% over the final 2022 rate. With companies such as Wabash and Lakeshirts in the process of making significant investments in the community — in the process yielding high tax values on those properties and, thus, a higher net tax capacity when they are included in the tax roll — Radermacher felt the city was in a good place.

He said those businesses coming onto the tax roll will give the city more capacity in its budget to manage the increases it is likely to see, based on inflation.

“Our residential property taxpayers aren’t going to bear that hurt,” Radermacher said.

Using a preliminary levy of 26.89% — and increased tax rate of 4.34% — Radermacher explained the impact it would have on residential property owners in 2023. Homeowners with properties valued between $40,000 and $163,000 — the median value of all residential homestead properties in the city — would see a decrease, according to Radermacher.

That is the case because their valuations will not have gone up as much as other types of parcels.

Properties valued between $163,000 and $200,000 would pay an extra $10 per month, with those between $200,000 and $250,000 would be $21 per month. A total of 64 residential properties within the city valued at more than $350,000 would pay $56 more per month than what they are paying in 2022.

“To me it was worth at least exploring that,” he said. “I talked to the mayor, we were kind of, in the late afternoon on Thursday, trying to pull everything together. When we factored in where to put that $500,000 increase, ‘Let’s look at it in terms of our debt service.’”

The reason to collect that extra money now is, within the next few years, the city will be looking at the possibility of constructing a new building that could include City Hall, the police station and the fire hall. That is going to be a cost beyond an amount for which the city can just simply budget. As such, it will have to borrow money, likely in the form of a bond.

Paying down an additional $500,000 on the city’s current debt service would allow it to start slowly, incrementally building its tax base to accommodate for that new levy increase that would come with the new debt for the building. The alternative would be waiting for the time when the debt service is made and, when the first payment is due the next year, having to increase the levy “at a really dramatic amount to accommodate it,” according to Radermacher.

Ultimately, as the city looks to whittle away at the preliminary levy ahead of December’s final decision, Radermacher felt 15% was a reasonable number for the final levy. It would not allow the city to build in that additional capacity, but it would likely satisfy projections on what it would need to cover inflation.

“I really do think that this was just a worthwhile exercise to see what that could be; and for you all to kind of be able to discuss and talk about, at this time, what that feeling could be for the final levy and being able to make some determinations over the next couple of months,” he said. “What it is that we want to build into next year’s budget, considering we are now seeing that valuation going up in our community and the positive impacts that does have.”

Hanson said he didn’t think that was the right way to look at the situation. He felt the city needed to set its budget at an amount that covers what the 2023 budget was ultimately going to be.

In that case, he said everybody pays their fair share of the budget proportionally to that formula.

“In this case, ‘Well great, property values went up, so let’s grab more money,’” he said. “That doesn’t fly with me, and that’s exactly what this sounds like.”

He added that, if he was running a contested campaign in the November election, there is no way he would sign onto that large of a levy increase.

Radermacher said the $500,000 amount — which created the 26.89% levy increase — was essentially a placeholder number for the Council to consider as it went through the exercise. He said he could reduce that amount to anything the Council wished and share how it would impact the preliminary tax rate and levy.

“What would it look like if, instead of an additional $500,000, we added an additional $250,000?” asked Council Member Raquel Lundberg.

Radermacher said the preliminary tax rate would be 65.92%; a 1.08% increase over 2022. The preliminary levy increase would be 20.9%.

When it came to vote later in the evening, that was the amended amount that was chosen and, eventually, passed.

The final preliminary levy would decrease the debt service levy from $1.734 million to 1.484 million.

“It sounds like a real high levy, but everything coming before us is a 40% increase over last year,” said Council Member Frank Gosiak. “If we don’t buy some of these things, how expensive are they going to be the following year? We have to raise the levy. A couple of years back, the levy was almost zero, but we just can’t do that anymore. I guess, 20% doesn’t sound that bad, but to the public it is.”

“This is just the preliminary, so we’ve got three months yet to work on bringing it down, looking at ways in which we can save money,” said Council Member Jerry Knafla. “It hopefully won’t be our final number.”

The public informational meeting on the final levy and budget was set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at City Hall, during the Council’s regular meeting.

“The public has to understand that everything is costing us a whole lot more, and if we’re going to continue keeping afloat here or try to gain a little bit, we’re going to have to kick in a little money,” Gosiak said.