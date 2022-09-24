ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Wheelchair user summits Mt. Elbert with help from nonprofit

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEKmu_0i88OJ2W00

Wheelchair user summits Mt. Elbert with help from nonprofit 02:36

Bev Davis just summited Mt. Elbert with thirty of her new best friends. This alone is a neat accomplishment, but it's made even better by the fact that Davis uses a wheelchair in her daily life to get around.

The moment really dawned on her as the Lockwood Foundation team hoisted her to the summit, and she was able to see for hundreds of miles thanks to the help of the volunteers.

"I just burst into tears the second it was just so beautiful," Davis said. "More than 30 people were willing to do that for me, just for me!! It was kinda mind-blowing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naXiW_0i88OJ2W00
Volunteers with the Lockwood Foundation celebrate their climb to the top of Mount Elbert, while assisting Beverly Davis in a custom-made wheelchair. CBS

Not just any people, but Lockwood Foundation volunteers. The nonprofit's mission statement is to make adventure accessible, helping get folks with mobility issues up trails they wouldn't be able to get up alone. A lot of their adventures feature the Trail Rider,

"It is built really sturdy, it's kind of a human-powered rickshaw if you will," trail leader with Lockwood Foundation Patrick Minaghan explained.

The chair has handholds in the back, two rods with grips in the front and a single big wheel underneath with disk breaks. The rider can be operated by 2 people, but up to 8 if things need extra person-power to lift the rider up. "It's really no heavier than carrying a few heavy groceries in from the car," Minaghan said.

"The more volunteers we have the easier it gets, more trade-outs, every 5-10 minutes, not even," Minaghan said. "Keeps everyone fresh, smiling, and having a good time."

Davis certainly had a good time, sharing laughs with volunteers as they pulled and pushed her up the trail. She said getting to the top was an emotional moment, and getting to see a view like that will stick with her forever.

"It was really moving and to be at the top of the peak and look over the expanse...it is hard to describe but I feel expanded too from that adventure," Davis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Poo8p_0i88OJ2W00
Beverly Davis celebrates reaching the top of Mount Elbert, with the assistance of volunteers from the Lockwood Foundation. CBS

Still, she said the very best part of the trip was getting to spend so much time with kind volunteers getting out on the trail.

"There is much laughter in this group, that is one of the best things is all the laughter, everyone is having a great time."

"Anybody who likes to hike and wants to hike 14ers and you need a little bit extra challenge, this is the way to get it! Carry people like me up mountains."

Minaghan made it clear all are welcome, they're always happy to bring new people along on their adventures:

"You are going hiking on the weekend anyway, why not get more out of it?"

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Dreams fulfilled at Tonantzin Casa de Cafe

The business graduates of Mi Casa Resource Center generate some $25 million a year in revenues.  For the better part of 50 years, Mi Casa has been fueling the entrepreneurial dreams of Coloradans like Cynthia Diaz. The founder and owner of Tonantzin Casa de Café - Diaz said, "Tonantzin means mother earth and 'where is the best place to feel at home?' Is at your mother's house."Diaz always wanted to own a business that would build a sense of community. Tonantzin in the Santa Fe Arts District was born during the pandemic.  The Casa de Café bustles with customers who appreciate the...
RESTAURANTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Chiari Institute gives new life to fashion designer

Sitting in a hospital chair, Hannah Jane is radiant, showing off her one-of-a-kind wearable artwork. "I wore it today so I could represent me as a butterfly and that I came out of everything strong," Jane told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White, while displaying her shimmering jean jacket decal. But this fashion designer is also a warrior, and it's no coincidence that she's telling her story inside the Colorado Chiari Institute at the Medical Center of Aurora. Her journey with Chiari malformation, a rare brain condition in which brain tissue extends into the spinal canal, started back in 2018. "I...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Foundation working to help injured first responders

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered outside Columbine High School in support of the MC-1 Foundation on Sunday morning.The organization was started as a way to honor fallen Sgt. Dave Baldwin, with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and now helps to support injured law enforcement officers and other first responders. For Allan Fischer, the sight nearly brought him to tears."This is amazing," he said.Fischer, a Wheat Ridge Police officer is one of three first responders injured in the line of duty, who will receive much needed assistance from the MC-1 Foundation. Fischer was stabbed 12 times in the neck after responding to a suspicious...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Summits#Charity#The Lockwood Foundation#The Trail Rider
CBS Denver

Pop-up pizza festival benefits food insecurity, domestic violence nonprofits

Who doesn't like pizza? On Sunday, every slice went to a good cause at Colorado's first ever pop-up pizza festival. Seven pizza vendors and over 1,000 people filled Run Westy Run food truck park in Westminster."Heard it was kind of a nice charity event, so wanted to come and support," Grant Hansel said."We're so full we've tried like from everything," Anderson Littler said.Pizza lovers also enjoyed live music, games, pizza dough acrobats and a pizza box folding competition. The pop-up is the brainchild of local pizzeria owners Melinda Carbajal and Audrey Kelly."We thought it'd be small, and then, it kind...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
71K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy