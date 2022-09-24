ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Serious injury reported after vehicle hit pole in Greensboro

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w825v_0i88NqlM00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A serious injury was reported after a crash in Greensboro.

FOX8 is told a vehicle hit a pole.

One vehicle with multiple people inside was involved.

The location and cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Monday Shooting Leaves One in Critical Condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Early Monday morning, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting at 109 Green Point Road. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and damage to the residence consistent with gunfire. Based on the preliminary investigation this was not a random incident. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
whee.net

Four injured in crash involving school bus

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Henry County involving a Henry County school bus and a Ford SUV. The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on River Road. School officials said the SUV crossed the double line and collided with the bus. There were two minor injuries on the bus and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle involved were transported to the hospital in Martinsville. Charges are pending on the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
ASHEBORO, NC
greensboro101.com

Traffic Advisory US 29 Near Lakeview Cemetery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 26, 2022) – Please be advised one lane of northbound US 29 near Lakeview Cemetery is shut down due to a motor vehicle accident. Motorists are asked to use caution. Please use alternate routes of travel in affected areas. ###. ###
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Vehicle fire closes lane on US-52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of two lanes on US-52 was closed due to a vehicle fire, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The closure was in effect near Exit 103 for South Main Street. As a result of the closure, there is heavy traffic congestion on US-52 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

School bus crashes into city bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after getting reports of a vehicle crash. Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
66K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy