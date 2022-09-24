Greater Andover Days is less than a week away
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Greater Andover Days (GAD) is just around the corner! The three-day community event begins on Friday, Sept. 30, in Andover Central Park .
Resilience. Strength. Community. Three words the Andover community has been no stranger to over the last few months. In April, many members of the Andover community were affected and impacted by the tornado. Neighbors and surrounding communities continued to stand together with Andover. We cannot wait to come together to celebrate all the community has done over the last several months at the Greater Andover Days this fall.City of Andover
Activities
GAD attendees can find fun for the entire family, including food trucks, music, craft vendors, a carnival, a pickleball tournament, an archery clinic, a pet show, a parade, a golf tournament, a hot dog eating contest, fireworks, children’s activities, a movie in the park, and more.
Buttons
Buttons are currently on sale for $3 and will increase to $5 on Sept. 30. The City of Andover asks you to bring cash to purchase these buttons. Buttons are available at the following locations:
- Andover City Hall, 1609 E Central Ave, Andover, Kansas
- Andover State Bank, 511 N Andover Rd, Andover, Kansas
- Andover Chamber of Commerce, 1951 N Andover Rd, Andover, Kansas
- Andover Public Library, 1511 E Central Ave, Andover, Kansas
- Andover Senior Center, 410 Lioba Dr, Andover, Kansas
- South Central Mental Health, 221 King St, Andover, Kansas
- Andover Dillons Marketplace, 225 Cloud Ave, Andover, Kansas
Beginning on Sept. 30, buttons will be available to purchase at Andover Central Park during GAD.
ScheduleGAD-Schedule 2022 Download
To keep up with the latest GAD information, head to the City of Andover's Facebook page or their website .
