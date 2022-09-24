ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Greater Andover Days is less than a week away

By Carina Branson
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0GIh_0i88N9Ki00

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Greater Andover Days (GAD) is just around the corner! The three-day community event begins on Friday, Sept. 30, in Andover Central Park .

Resilience. Strength. Community. Three words the Andover community has been no stranger to over the last few months. In April, many members of the Andover community were affected and impacted by the tornado. Neighbors and surrounding communities continued to stand together with Andover. We cannot wait to come together to celebrate all the community has done over the last several months at the Greater Andover Days this fall.

City of Andover

Activities

GAD attendees can find fun for the entire family, including food trucks, music, craft vendors, a carnival, a pickleball tournament, an archery clinic, a pet show, a parade, a golf tournament, a hot dog eating contest, fireworks, children’s activities, a movie in the park, and more.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv8jz_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dsq64_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477q6a_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbVHZ_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHxTW_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NoJnf_0i88N9Ki00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xClQ_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVFAc_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A3Gj_0i88N9Ki00
    Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)

Buttons

Buttons are currently on sale for $3 and will increase to $5 on Sept. 30. The City of Andover asks you to bring cash to purchase these buttons. Buttons are available at the following locations:

Beginning on Sept. 30, buttons will be available to purchase at Andover Central Park during GAD.

Schedule

GAD-Schedule 2022 Download

To keep up with the latest GAD information, head to the City of Andover’s Facebook page or their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

